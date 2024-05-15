Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Christine Quinn
Exclusive

Christine Quinn Serves Estranged Husband With Temporary Restraining Order After Accusing Him of Hiding Out in BH Hotel

selling sunset christine quinn accuses husband violating court order changing locks divorce restraining order
Source: MEGA

The judge signed off on Christine Quinn's request to serve her ex in an alternative way.

By:

May 15 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Christine Quinn finally served her estranged husband the temporary restraining order (TRO) after claiming he went into "hiding" at a ritzy Beverly Hills hotel. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the judge signed off on allowing the Selling Sunset alum to serve Christian Dumontet an alternative way after she spent weeks trying to nail down his location, to no avail.

Article continues below advertisement
christine quinn christian
Source: MEGA

Quinn's attorney emailed Dumontet and his legal team the TRO and all related documents on Tuesday with the judge's approval.

"The Court grants the Petitioner's request for an order granting alternate service and orders that the Petitioner may serve the Respondent via Respondent's email, Respondent's divorce counsel's email and Respondent's criminal counsel's email," the order dated May 14 read.

Quinn's temporary restraining order against Dumontet, which keeps him away from her and their young son, will "remain in full force and effect until the continued hearing date" on June 4.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com also obtained the proof of service, revealing that Quinn's attorney personally emailed the temporary restraining order and all related documents to Dumontet and his legal team via email on Tuesday at 2:20 PM.

As this outlet reported, the former Netflix star claimed her ex has been "hiding out" at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills and was paying off the staff to conceal his whereabouts in a desperate attempt to get her TRO thrown out.

Article continues below advertisement
christine quinn christian
Source: MEGA

The pair are going through a messy divorce battle.

Article continues below advertisement

Quinn and Dumontet are going through a messy divorce battle after he filed to end their marriage in April following his double arrest. The tech CEO was taken into custody for the first time in March over an alleged altercation with Quinn, in which she claimed he threw a bag full of glass at their toddler.

The incident ended with a hospital visit for their son and jail for Dumontet.

MORE ON:
Christine Quinn
Article continues below advertisement
christine quinn
Source: MEGA

Quinn accused him of throwing a bag of glass at their toddler. He denied the allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

After he was released, he was arrested again for violating the emergency protective order that Quinn was given following the incident. Dumontet denied the allegations, claiming he threw the bag at the wall, not Quinn or their child. He also denied it contained glass, saying the bag was full of paper towels and dirty rags.

Article continues below advertisement
christine quinn
Source: MEGA

Dumontet avoided a felony charge but was hit with three misdemeanors over the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Dumontet avoided a felony charge but was hit with three misdemeanors, including child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order, per the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.