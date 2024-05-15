Christine Quinn Serves Estranged Husband With Temporary Restraining Order After Accusing Him of Hiding Out in BH Hotel

The judge signed off on Christine Quinn's request to serve her ex in an alternative way.

Christine Quinn finally served her estranged husband the temporary restraining order (TRO) after claiming he went into "hiding" at a ritzy Beverly Hills hotel. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the judge signed off on allowing the Selling Sunset alum to serve Christian Dumontet an alternative way after she spent weeks trying to nail down his location, to no avail.

Quinn's attorney emailed Dumontet and his legal team the TRO and all related documents on Tuesday with the judge's approval.

"The Court grants the Petitioner's request for an order granting alternate service and orders that the Petitioner may serve the Respondent via Respondent's email, Respondent's divorce counsel's email and Respondent's criminal counsel's email," the order dated May 14 read.

Quinn's temporary restraining order against Dumontet, which keeps him away from her and their young son, will "remain in full force and effect until the continued hearing date" on June 4.