'Selling Sunset' Alum Christine Quinn's Estranged Husband Charged With Child Abuse and Assault Over Bag-Throwing Arrest
Christine Quinn's estranged husband was able to dodge a felony but he couldn't escape charges over the March incident that allegedly involved their two-year-old son. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that Christian Dumontet has been charged with three misdemeanors after allegedly throwing a bag full of glass at their toddler, resulting in a hospital visit for the youngster and a night in jail for him.
Dumontet was hit with charges, including child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order, per the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Dumontet avoided a felony after being booked for assault with a deadly weapon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office disclosed to us last month. His case then moved to the city attorney, whose office reviewed the filing before deciding his fate.
We're told Dumontet's arraignment is set for June 4.
Quinn couldn't be happier about the charges.
The Selling Sunset alum's attorney told TMZ, "We are extremely satisfied with the decision of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office to file three separate charges against Mr. Dumontet. He has now been formally charged with child abuse against his 2-year-old toddler, assault against Christine Quinn, and for violating a restraining order. We believe this development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims and trust that the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves."
He denied the accusations, claiming he threw the bag at the wall, not Quinn or their child. Dumontet also denied it contained glass, saying the bag was full of paper towels and dirty rags. Quinn's ex was arrested again after he was released from jail when he violated the temporary emergency order she had against him by showing up at their marital mansion.
He filed for divorce in April, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split.
Their divorce battle has been messy, with Quinn and Dumotet filing for temporary restraining orders (TROs) on each other. While Dumontet claimed he needed protection from his estranged wife, the judge didn't see it that way and denied his request.
Quinn's isn't as simple because she claimed her ex is "hiding out" at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. She also alleged her ex is paying off the staff to conceal his whereabouts in a desperate attempt to get her TRO thrown out.