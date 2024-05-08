'Selling Sunset' Alum Christine Quinn's Estranged Husband Charged With Child Abuse and Assault Over Bag-Throwing Arrest

Christine Quinn's estranged husband was able to dodge a felony but he couldn't escape charges over the March incident that allegedly involved their two-year-old son. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that Christian Dumontet has been charged with three misdemeanors after allegedly throwing a bag full of glass at their toddler, resulting in a hospital visit for the youngster and a night in jail for him.

Dumontet was hit with charges, including child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order, per the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.