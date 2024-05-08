Kristi Noem Abruptly Cancels Media Tour for Controversial Book After Backlash
Governor Kristi Noem has abruptly ended her media tour to promote her new memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.
CNN's Dana Bash and Fox News' Greg Gutfeld announced the South Dakota lawmaker would no longer be appearing on their respective networks to discuss the book as previously scheduled.
Noem has been put through the wringer lately over her controversial memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics.
In addition to a disturbing story about killing her dog — which she was reportedly advised not to include in the memoir by her editors — the Republican governor has also been challenged about claiming she met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un while serving in Congress.
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's Inside Politics, Bash announced that she had planned to sit down with Noem to discuss the book, but the governor canceled at the last minute.
"Governor Noem was scheduled to be on this program, Inside Politics, today," Bash explained. "Her team reached out to us weeks ago to book her here and we reconfirmed this week. She abruptly canceled last night. We want to say that, governor, you are of course welcome on the program anytime."
Bash's announcement was accompanied by a montage of Noem's recent interviews showing a chaotic mix of the governor clashing with news host over the memoir's contents.
A day before Noem canceled on CNN, Gutfeld announced she would no longer join him on Tuesday's edition of Gutfeld!
"I don’t believe it. I just think it’s a little late to keep her on a short leash. I hoped she’d reconsider, but I’m not going to sit up and beg," the Fox News host said.
Dana Perino ended up taking over Noem's interview slot, which turned into a roast of the Republican lawmaker and her recent media quarrels.
Perino mocked the governor, "Thank you for reading my book. I said some words that were written about me, and they were in a certain order of…they call them sentences, and so I read those aloud. I don’t know if that means I read the book, though."
Gutfeld's guest also took a jab at Noem and joked that she had killed another dog named "Ghost Writer."
During an appearance on Newsmax, host Rob Finnerty grilled Noem about whether or not she actually sat down with the notoriously reclusive dictator.
The Newsmax host clashed with Noem as she refused to give a direct answer on the anecdote — and repeatedly said she wouldn't "talk about my meetings."