University of Idaho Murders: Ex-Roommate Tearfully Recalls Final Text She Sent to Victim Madison Mogen

An ex-roommate who lived at the University of Idaho murder home months before the senseless slayings is speaking out for the first time, revealing she texted one of the murdered students as soon as she got the campus alert that a possible homicide happened on their street, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ashlin Couch moved out of the off-campus Moscow, Idaho, home in May 2022, just six months before her ex-roommates and friends, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Xana's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were fatally stabbed. Couch addressed the tragedy in a Good Morning America segment on Wednesday.

Source: Instagram Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Xana's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were fatally stabbed in November 2022.

“It crosses my mind more that that could’ve happened while I was there,” she said. “And, you know, you never know, like how long someone is watching your house.” Couch recalled the panic she experienced after getting an alert from the university about a possible homicide on King Road, disclosing she texted Mogen, who she remained the closest with after moving out.

“And I remember, like my last text message to [Mogen] was like, are you OK?" she stated while choking back tears, adding, “And, I feel like right then and there, I kind of just knew that something was wrong.” The former roommate went on to share how much the fatal stabbings of her friends affected her.

"I couldn't even walk to my car in the dark for months after it happened," Couch told the GMA reporter. The segment ended with Couch revealing her biggest wish. "You wish that you could just say goodbye," she said, speaking about Mogen. "and that's one thing that I just wish I could do at least one more time —is like, you know, just give her one last hug just to be able to say goodbye."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bryan Kohberger, a 29-year-old Ph.D criminology student at Washington State University was arrested as the murder suspect after DNA evidence linked him to blood found on a knife sheath under Mogen's body. Kohberger lived in Pullman, Washington, in an apartment roughly 10 miles away from the three-level murder home.

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger pled not guilty to the murders.

However, Kohberger's legal team submitted his alleged alibi, claiming he was on a late-night drive "to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars" on the night of the killings. He pled not guilty and waived his rights to a speedy trial, putting a massive delay in the trial.

Source: MEGA The Moscow murder home has since been demolished.

The Moscow murder home was demolished in December 2023 after the owner donated it to the university. "This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," the school said of the planned demolition in February 2023. "Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene. We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property.”

