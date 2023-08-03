Bryan Kohberger Was 'Out Driving' When Idaho Quadruple Murders Occurred, Says His Defense Team

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger says he can't give an alibi at this time because he was "out driving" when the quadruple slayings happened, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kohberger has been accused of stabbing Ethan Chapin , 20, Xana Kernodle , 20, Madison Mogen , 21, and Kaylee Goncalves , 21, at an off-campus home located on King Road in Moscow — roughly 10 miles from his apartment in Pullman, Washington — between 3 and 4 AM on November 13, 2022.

State prosecutors demanded Kohberger produce an alibi to reveal his whereabouts during the killings — but on Wednesday, his defense team objected to the request, claiming that the former Ph.D. student-turned-murder suspect "has a long habit of going for drives alone," which is what he was allegedly doing when the Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen, and Goncalves tragically lost their lives.

While he admits to allegedly driving around in the late night of Nov. 12 and the early morning of Nov. 13, Kohberger is "not claiming to be at a specific location," the filing stated.

The legal response also revealed that Kohberger has no witness to pinpoint precisely where he was during those hours. "The defense has stated all that can firmly be stated at this time," the documents read. However, his team claimed it can corroborate his whereabouts through witness testimony during Kohberger's October 2 trial.