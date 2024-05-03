Donald Trump 'Disgusted' With Potential VP Kristi Noem for Executing 'Less Than Worthless' Puppy: Sources
Donald Trump is said to be "disgusted" with South Dakota’s MAGA Gov. Kristi Noem for boasting about killing her family's 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, with sources saying this could prevent him from choosing her as his running mate in the November election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders spilled the former president has had several conversations with his political allies and confidants about the incident, questioning why she would ever bring the story to the surface.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Noem boldly wrote about shooting the dog after he attacked her neighbor's chickens.
"I hated that dog,” she recalled in No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, per The Guardian, calling Cricket “untrainable,” “dangerous,” and “less than worthless.”
She then described taking the puppy to a gravel pit and shooting Cricket dead.
“It was not a pleasant job, but it had to be done,” Noem said. “And after it was over, I realized another unpleasant job needed to be done.”
Sources are speaking out about Trump's thoughts on the matter to Rolling Stone, revealing they are disclosing details because they want her permanently eliminated as his possible VEEP.
The ex-president has allegedly been gossiping about Noem’s puppy execution, with one insider stating it's “getting kind of ridiculous” how frequently "disgusted" Trump has been “taunting” her to his confidants. The sources also shared that his longtime allies have been working overtime to ensure he sees the negative headlines her puppy story has been circulating by placing the news stories in front of him.
Trump has repeatedly discussed Noem's admission, insiders spilled, claiming he's been asking specifically, “Why would she do that?” and “What is wrong with her?”
Her decision to openly pen the puppy story has reportedly made him second-guess her political smarts, with a source telling the outlet Trump has argued it shows Noem has a poor grasp of "public relations." He's also allegedly addressed how the story doesn't land well with voters, telling his inner circle the general population isn't fond of politicians who kill their pets, two insiders shared.
Noem doubled down on her decision to kill her dog.
"We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm,” she wrote on X after catching backlash over the situation. “Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years.”
She later claimed the media was twisting her words.
“Don’t believe the #fakenews media’s twisted spin,” Noem said on Thursday. “I had a choice between the safety of my children and an animal who had a history of attacking people & killing livestock. I chose my kids.”