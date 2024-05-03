Donald Trump is said to be "disgusted" with South Dakota’s MAGA Gov. Kristi Noem for boasting about killing her family's 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, with sources saying this could prevent him from choosing her as his running mate in the November election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders spilled the former president has had several conversations with his political allies and confidants about the incident, questioning why she would ever bring the story to the surface.