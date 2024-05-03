Home > Exclusives > crime Exclusive POLICE VIDEO: Mariah the Scientist's Alleged Club Fight Victim Felt She Was 'Set Up' Before Singer 'Ripped' Off Her Wig During 'Attack' Source: Atlanta Police Department; Fulton County Sheriff's Office Cleopatra Dues told police she felt that she was 'set up' when Mariah the Scientist allegedly attacked her at an Atlanta club. By: Marissa Papanek May 3 2024, Published 7:46 p.m. ET

Cleopatra Dues, the alleged victim in a club fight with Mariah the Scientist, felt that she was "set up" when the hip-hop singer allegedly "attacked" her and "ripped" her wig off, RadarOnline.com can confirm after obtaining video of her police report. The singer, whose legal name is Mariah Buckles, turned herself over to Atlanta police on Wednesday after being charged with battery.

Source: MEGA The victim alleged that Mariah the Scientist, whose legal name is Mariah Buckles, lunged across a table and attacked her at an Atlanta club.

The fight went down at a lounge in the city called Cavo at around 1:30 AM on March 28. The next day, Dues visited the Atlanta police station to make an in-person report and identified Buckles as the person who "jumped over" a table at the club and "grabbed my wig" and "pulled me down." RadarOnline.com obtained an explosive video of Dues reporting her version of events to an officer. "I feel like I was set up," she stated.

Source: Atlanta Police Department Dues visited the Atlanta police station on March 29 and reported that Buckles 'ripped' her wig off and 'pulled' her down to the floor.

Dues was getting food with some friends, she said, when she saw "the girl that I think might have set me up." The person then reportedly disappeared and 10 minutes later, Buckles "comes around the corner" wearing "a baseball cap" and sweat suit. Dues said that Buckles "tried to press me, but I told her no one's doing all of that today, like no, I'm not doing that in here."

Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Buckles turned herself to the Fulton County jail on Wednesday, May 1, and was released on bond the same day.

"She's telling me to 'come on' and I don't know who it is because I don't have my glasses on. So I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'" she recalled. At that moment, Dues said, "It finally hit me, and I told her 'We're not doing that, just go ahead, beat it,' and she jumped over the table, grabbed my wig, and she pulled me down." "I can't see anything, all I know is like, my hair's in my face, I'm trying to get up, a guy's pulling on me, I don't even know who's all pulling on us but it's on video as well."

Dues told the officer that videos had been circulating on social media, and that she wanted to press charges against Buckles. The alleged victim claimed she had no intention of fighting anyone, pointing out that she "had heels on" while Buckles "came in there with sweats."

Source: MEGA The singer posted a $5k bond and was released the same day of her arrest.

Dues suffered "cuts on her feet, bruises on her knee, leg and ankles" as well as "a busted lip" and a "knot on her arm," police said in their official report. An investigator got in touch with Mariah the Scientist, who said that "she went over with the club owner to talk to the victim," and claimed that Dues "threw a drink at her."

"Then a friend that was with the victim swung at her and missed, so she grabbed the victim and friend and the table broke and they all ended up on the ground," the suspect said, per the police report. "Buckles was the guilty party," the officer wrote, adding that the owner of the club "did not tell me anything that would lead me to believe otherwise."

A witness also claimed that Buckles "struck" her "two or three times as she grabbed her and the victim pulling them to the floor, causing the table to break," and denied that Dues threw anything. The singer posted a $5k bond and was released from jail the same day of her arrest.