R&B Singer Mariah the Scientist Turns Herself in After Atlanta Club Fight, Charged With Battery For Allegedly 'Ripping' Wig Off Woman Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office; MEGA R&B singer Mariah the Scientist was arrested this week after getting into a fight at a club and allegedly ripping a woman's wig off. By: Marissa Papanek May 3 2024, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

R&B singer Mariah the Scientist was arrested after allegedly ripping a woman's wig off during a fight at a club, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The artist, whose legal name is Mariah Amani Buckles, turned herself over to Atlanta police in her home state of Georgia on Wednesday. The incident went down on March 28 around 1:30 AM at a lounge in the city called Cavo.

A police report we obtained said that Cleopatra Dues, a hairstylist, told officials that she was sitting at a table with two friends when Buckles came over and said "come on" a couple of times, to which she told Buckles "to beat it." The artist "grabbed her by her wig and pulled the wig off her head," Dues claimed, adding that she "didn't know why she was attacked," and that she "did not know" Buckles, "but knew who she was, because of her celebrity status."

Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Mariah Buckles turned herself to the Fulton County jail on Wednesday, May 1, and was released on bond the same day.

Dues claimed the singer "grabbed her by her wig and pulled her to the ground, ripping the wig and dragging the victim," which caused "cuts on her feet, bruises on her knee, leg and ankles." The alleged victim also had "a busted lip" and a "knot on her arm," police said. Investigators also spoke with a witness, Keairra Caldwell, who said that she was allegedly "struck" by Buckles "two or three times as she grabbed her and the victim pulling them to the floor, causing the table to break."

Dues visited the police station the next day to report the alleged attack. She told officials a video of the fight was posted to social media, and that she wanted to press charges. Officials got in touch with Mariah the Scientist, who said that "she went over with the club owner to talk to the victim," and claimed that Dues "threw a drink at her." "Then a friend that was with the victim swung at her and missed, so she grabbed the victim and friend and the table broke and they all ended up on the ground," according to the suspect's version of events, per the police report.

Source: MEGA

Buckles told police that "she was on tour and would not be coming in" to discuss the case, but an arrest warrant was soon issued and officials told her on May 1 that she needed to turn herself in. The singer also told police that "she would turn herself in soon," but an officer said she "called back and told me off." Buckles claimed that "she was the one assaulted and was defending herself." Officers were unable to confirm her story, however.

Source: Atlanta Police Department Dues visited the Atlanta Police Department on March 29 to report the incident.

Caldwell, the witness, said that Dues "did not ever throw anything at the suspect and did not strike the suspect," per the police report. "Buckles was the guilty party," the officer wrote, adding that the owner of the club "did not tell me anything that would lead me to believe otherwise." Mariah the Scientist surrendered herself at the Fulton County jail on Wednesday and was arrested without incident. She was charged with one count of battery and another count of simple battery. The singer posted a $5k bond and was released the same day.

