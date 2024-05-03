Latest Right-Wing News Hack Redirects Sites to 'Womp Womp' Video After Data Leak, Fake Letter Outing Editor As 'Trans'
Two Conservative news platforms continue to be hacked after taking down leaked personal data and a fake statement from a senior staffer coming out as "trans," RadarOnline.com can confirm.
On Friday afternoon, the websites for The Post Millennial and Human Events were automatically redirected to a YouTube video for a song called Womp Womp by Active Genesis. Administrators have since intervened and now the sites display a "bad gateway" message.
The stunt is just the latest by unknown hackers targeting the brands, which are owned by the same company. A breach on Thursday evening replaced the websites with pages that included a letter claiming to be penned by Andy Ngo, a senior editor at The Post Millennial.
In the statement, hackers wrote that Ngo was confessing, "After much soul-searching, I have come to the realization that I am a trans individual, and I would like to officially introduce myself as Angelina Ngo, a woman.”
"I am writing to you today to share something deeply personal and important to me," the letter, addressed to "Readers of The Post Millennial," stated, against a backdrop of the trans pride flag colors.
"For many years, I've felt a sense of disconnect between the gender I was assigned at birth and the one I truly am," the fake statement continued, adding that the author wanted to "apologize to the LGBTQ community for any pain or harm my previous actions or words may have caused."
It concluded with a bombshell: "P.S. I am also sharing with you all of our mailing lists, our subscriber database and the personal details of all our writers and editors."
The post included links to download the information about subscribers and staff.
About an hour afterward, the message was removed and websites displayed a temporary notification, reading: "SITE UNDER MAINTENANCE… Sorry for any inconvenience."
During the breach, the official Twitter accounts of both Human Events and The Post Millennial, were made private. It was unclear whether this was done by hackers or the website owners.
Ngo continued to post to his own X account, but has made no mention of the hacks. Libby Emmons, the editor-in-chief of both the Post Millennial and Human Events, has also not spoken publicly about the ordeal.
Both outlets are run by Political Media, Inc., which describes itself as a "Right of Center New Media consulting firm" based in Virginia.
Human Events has been known as a right-leaning media organization since its launch as a print newspaper in 1944, and it acquired The Post Millennial in May 2022.