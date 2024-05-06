Hotel Hideout: Christine Quinn's Ex Staying at Four Seasons Where 'He Does Not Have Happy Memories' With Estranged Wife, Claims Bail Bondsman

Christine Quinn didn't have to do much detective work to discover where her estranged husband is allegedly "hiding out" during their divorce and temporary restraining order battle because the man who bailed Christian Dumontet out of jail after both of his arrests, spilled the beans. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal a bail bondsman known only as "Fred" revealed Christian's alleged whereabouts, telling Quinn's attorney the tech CEO disclosed he was "going to the Four Seasons that he did not have happy memories at with Christine."

"On April 17, 2024, I spoke with the bail bondsman that bailed Christian out of police custody on or about March 19, 2024. His first name was Fred; I am unaware of his last name. Fred confirmed that he was the bail bondsman that bailed Christian out of custody on March 19, 2024, after he was arrested for throwing the glass bottle at baby Christian. Fred also confirmed that he was the bail bondsman that bailed Christian out of police custody again on March 20, 2024, after he had violated the operative Emergency Protective Order," the ex-Selling Sunset star's lawyer, Jacqueline Sparagna , said in her declaration dated on May 3.

She said she asked Fred if he knew where Christian had gone after he was released from custody since he could not return to their $6 million marital mansion due to an emergency protection order that temporarily kept Dumontet away from Quinn and their two-year-old child.

"Fred told me that Christian went to one of the two Four Seasons in Los Angeles," Sparagna revealed.