Hotel Hideout: Christine Quinn's Ex Staying at Four Seasons Where 'He Does Not Have Happy Memories' With Estranged Wife, Claims Bail Bondsman
Christine Quinn didn't have to do much detective work to discover where her estranged husband is allegedly "hiding out" during their divorce and temporary restraining order battle because the man who bailed Christian Dumontet out of jail after both of his arrests, spilled the beans. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal a bail bondsman known only as "Fred" revealed Christian's alleged whereabouts, telling Quinn's attorney the tech CEO disclosed he was "going to the Four Seasons that he did not have happy memories at with Christine."
"On April 17, 2024, I spoke with the bail bondsman that bailed Christian out of police custody on or about March 19, 2024. His first name was Fred; I am unaware of his last name. Fred confirmed that he was the bail bondsman that bailed Christian out of custody on March 19, 2024, after he was arrested for throwing the glass bottle at baby Christian. Fred also confirmed that he was the bail bondsman that bailed Christian out of police custody again on March 20, 2024, after he had violated the operative Emergency Protective Order," the ex-Selling Sunset star's lawyer, Jacqueline Sparagna, said in her declaration dated on May 3.
She said she asked Fred if he knew where Christian had gone after he was released from custody since he could not return to their $6 million marital mansion due to an emergency protection order that temporarily kept Dumontet away from Quinn and their two-year-old child.
"Fred told me that Christian went to one of the two Four Seasons in Los Angeles," Sparagna revealed.
As this outlet reported, Quinn accused her estranged husband of "hiding out" at the expensive hotel under a fake name, claiming he's paid off the facility's employees to conceal his whereabouts in an attempt to get her temporary restraining order tossed out. She said Christian's endless cash flow makes her concerned that he'll be able to stay undetectable.
While there are several Four Seasons locations in L.A., Quinn narrowed down which hotel he was staying at based on a bizarre comment Dumontet made to the bail bondsman.
"He explained that Christian told him that he was going to the Four Seasons that he did not have happy memories at with Christine. Christian told him that it was too hard for him to go to the Four Seasons where they had happy memories. Thus, he insisted on going to the other Four Seasons," Quinn's attorney shared.
"Christine has confirmed that the Four Seasons she used to stay at with Christian was located at 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 ('Beverly Wilshire'). Because this is where they would have had 'happy memories,' I do not believe he is staying at the Beverly Wilshire," the lawyer stated.
"The other Four Seasons is located at 300 S. Doheny Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90048. I believe Christian is staying at this location because Christian and Christine do not have 'happy memories' there."
RadarOnline.com told you — Quinn told the court a process server made "multiple attempts" to serve Christian at the Four Seasons but "she did not find anyone in the public areas of the hotel matching Petitioner's description," and "she was not able to bypass hotel security."
According to the ex-Netflix star, the hotel's employees were unwilling to help and allegedly "refused" to provide the process server with any information about whether Christian was staying there.
Quinn claimed that since her estranged husband hasn't been given the TRO, which demands he stay away from her and their son, he had the opportunity to "violate it repeatedly with no consequence." She begged permission to serve Christian the protective order in "an alternate service method" to ensure he gets the message.
Christian filed for divorce on April 5, citing "irreconcilable differences" following his double jail stints.