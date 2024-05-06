Christine Quinn Accuses Ex Christian's Armed Security Guard of Living in Their $6 Million Mansion, 'Rummaging' Through Her Underwear Drawer

Christine Quinn claims the armed security guard hired by her estranged husband has been living in their $6 million marital mansion — a conclusion she came to after she found the home "absolutely trashed" and someone's personal items not belonging to her or Christian Dumontet in a bedroom near the garage... and that's not all.

In a declaration from Quinn's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Selling Sunset star gained access to the property last month by "climbing through a window" to find the home ransacked, her underwear drawer "rummaged through," and her panties scattered all over her bed.

Quinn had previously accused Dumontet of changing the home's gate code and locking her out of the property, hence, why she entered through a window.