Christine Quinn Accuses Ex Christian's Armed Security Guard of Living in Their $6 Million Mansion, 'Rummaging' Through Her Underwear Drawer
Christine Quinn claims the armed security guard hired by her estranged husband has been living in their $6 million marital mansion — a conclusion she came to after she found the home "absolutely trashed" and someone's personal items not belonging to her or Christian Dumontet in a bedroom near the garage... and that's not all.
In a declaration from Quinn's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Selling Sunset star gained access to the property last month by "climbing through a window" to find the home ransacked, her underwear drawer "rummaged through," and her panties scattered all over her bed.
Quinn had previously accused Dumontet of changing the home's gate code and locking her out of the property, hence, why she entered through a window.
Sparagna said on April 18 she was on her way to meet Quinn at the home when she was forced to call 911 after Christine informed her that the armed security guard, Mr. Villicana, "was at the house in violation" of the temporary restraining order (TRO). During the phone call, Quinn texted that Mr. Villicana had left so she no longer needed their services.
But, when Sparagna arrived, she "noticed Mr. Villicana's car on the street in front of the house." She claimed he was "circling the cul-de-sac, and driving up and down the street," explaining, "We were all scared and I called the police again. One of the gentlemen we had come with had walked outside towards the car to try to show Mr. Villicana a copy of the TRO, but he then drove away. I am informed and believe that, during his interactions with Christine, he told her that she would be seeing him."
Inside the property, they discovered the home completely trashed and signs that someone other than Quinn and her ex had been living there.
"Chrstine [sic] had not been there since March. It had been absolutely trashed. There was food everywhere, including old McDonald's wrappers and bags on the kitchen counter, pizza boxes with old pizza tossed throughout Christine's bedroom, coffee beans all over the floor and in dog bowls," the declaration dated May 3 read.
As if that wasn't bad enough, Quinn's attorney said, "Christine's personal mail and packages had been opened without her consent" and "her underwear drawer had been rummaged through and her underwear was all over her bed. Her personal bathroom and bedroom had been ransacked."
Sparagna said the AC unit in the home "was not working, making it extremely hot inside" — but those weren't the only bizarre discoveries.
"We then inspected a room located close to the garage. In addition, Christine noticed that there were pillows on the bed that she did not own, and also phone chargers next to the bed that did not belong to her or to Christian. She then entered the adjacent bathroom and noticed that someone was using the bathroom as there were new bathroom products inside. We then came to the conclusion that this man, Francisco Villicana Jr., had been living in that room at the direction of and in coordination with Christian," she claimed in the documents.
According to the attorney, Quinn's neighbors have "confirmed" that Mr. Villicana "continues to come and go from the property as he pleases when Christine is not home. Thus, she is too afraid to sleep there and still stays with a friend rather than her own home."
This comes after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Dumontet avoided a felony after being booked for assault with a deadly weapon over an incident with Quinn that allegedly involved their two-year-old son.
The pair are going through a bitter divorce battle after he was arrested over claims he threw a bag full of glass at their toddler, resulting in a hospital visit for the youngster and a night in jail for him. Dumontet denied the allegations, but Quinn said she had videos in which "the court will hear the glass breaking on my son’s head" and photos and medical documents of his alleged injuries to back up the accusations.
Quinn and Dumontet filed duel petitions for TROs against each other, with a judge denying his request for protection against his estranged wife. The former reality star villain has had difficulties trying to serve her ex with a notice of hearing in her TRO fight with Quinn claiming Dumontet is "hiding out" at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills and allegedly paying off the facility's staff so they don't reveal his whereabouts in an attempt to get her request thrown out.