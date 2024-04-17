PHOTOS: Christine Quinn Accuses Ex of Hiring Armed Security Guard to Enter L.A. Mansion Despite Restraining Order

Christine Quinn claims her ex has hired an armed guard to enter their marital mansion on several occasions.

Christine Quinn accused her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet , of hiring an armed guard, who she said showed up to their marital mansion at least twice despite her restraining order. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , the Selling Sunset star claimed that "on or about April 4, 2024, my nanny informed me that an unknown man entered my home. At the time, I was staying with my parents in Dallas, Texas. She sent me a photo of the man who was clearly armed and looked like a security guard."

Quinn said the alleged security guard "packed numerous boxes of items" he claimed were "Christian’s belongings and took them away from the house," although she didn't know exactly what he made out with. The former Netflix star revealed that her attorneys quickly took action by sending a process server to the home to deliver the temporary restraining order against Christian "in the event he was inside with this armed security guard."

Christine told the court that her nanny sent the above photo of the man coming in and out of their mansion.

"When the process server arrived, the security guard identified himself as Francisco Villicana Jr. Mr. Villicana indicated that Christian was not home and that he was in Europe," her filing from Tuesday stated.

Quinn said that wasn't the only time Mr. Villicana was sent to their Los Angeles home. Days after the alleged first event, he returned to the property and she confronted him.