PHOTOS: Christine Quinn Accuses Ex of Hiring Armed Security Guard to Enter L.A. Mansion Despite Restraining Order
Christine Quinn accused her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, of hiring an armed guard, who she said showed up to their marital mansion at least twice despite her restraining order. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Selling Sunset star claimed that "on or about April 4, 2024, my nanny informed me that an unknown man entered my home. At the time, I was staying with my parents in Dallas, Texas. She sent me a photo of the man who was clearly armed and looked like a security guard."
Quinn said the alleged security guard "packed numerous boxes of items" he claimed were "Christian’s belongings and took them away from the house," although she didn't know exactly what he made out with. The former Netflix star revealed that her attorneys quickly took action by sending a process server to the home to deliver the temporary restraining order against Christian "in the event he was inside with this armed security guard."
"When the process server arrived, the security guard identified himself as Francisco Villicana Jr. Mr. Villicana indicated that Christian was not home and that he was in Europe," her filing from Tuesday stated.
Quinn said that wasn't the only time Mr. Villicana was sent to their Los Angeles home. Days after the alleged first event, he returned to the property and she confronted him.
"On April 13, 2024, I drove to the house and found the same man, Mr. Villicana, inside my home packing additional boxes and putting them into a blue Ford truck," she charged.
When Quinn approached the security guard, she told him "that he was not authorized to be at my house, and he responded, 'Yes, I am.'”
She claimed he responded that he was there for Christian, "and insisted that he was allowed to be there because Christian authorized him to be there." Quinn insisted that her ex sending an agent to their home on his behalf "is a violation of the TRO."
"I explained to Mr. Villicana that I had a restraining order against Christian, and that if he wanted to get items from the house, he needed to call the police first so that they could conduct a civil standby. He eventually drove away with the boxes and the gate to the property closed. I tried entering the gate code, but it did not work," Quinn explained.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — the ex-Oppenheim Group real estate agent accused Christian of changing the gate code to prevent her from accessing the home.
"I do not know who has been coming and going from the property," she admitted.
Quinn insisted that she's not only locked her out of their mansion but their 2-year-old son too, which is "in violation of both orders."
"As of this filing, I am staying with a friend because I cannot access my own home. I cannot get through our front gate. Thus, I cannot even retrieve any of my or my son’s personal belongings because they are all inside the house," she stated.
Quinn is begging the court to order her ex to provide her with the gate code so she can assess their property. The former couple has been going at it since Christian filed for divorce on April 5. He's fighting for sole legal and physical custody of their young son and signaled he'd be open to giving her visitation, despite being sent to jail over an alleged fight involving their child.
Quinn is also demanding primary custody of their only child.