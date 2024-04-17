Home > Exclusives > Selling Sunset Exclusive 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Accuses Estranged Husband Christian of Changing Gate Codes on LA Mansion Despite Court-Order, Forcing Her to Say With Friend Source: MEGA Christine is fighting back in court. By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 17 2024, Published 9:39 a.m. ET

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn slammed her ex Christian Dumontet’s plea for a restraining order against her — and accused him of violating the recent court order by preventing her from accessing their home. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star said she is currently staying at a friend’s home “because I cannot access my own home.”

Source: MEGA Christine says she cannot access her home.

She said despite the court granting her a temporary restraining order against Christian which granted her exclusive use of their home — Christian allegedly changed the gate codes at the pad. She said, “Christian recently changed the gate code that provides access to our property and house. Thus, he has locked me and our 2-year-old son out of our house in violation of both orders. As of this filing, I am staying with a friend because I cannot access my own home. I cannot get through our front gate. Thus, I cannot even retrieve any of my or my son’s personal belongings because they are all inside the house.”

Source: MEGA The scene outside their home during Christian's arrest.

Christine asked the court to order her ex to hand over the gate code. She added, “Christian changed our home security login password, so I have not been able to monitor the house while I have been out of town. I do not know who has been coming and going from the property. Christian has also denied me access to our home Wi-Fi account, home gate access, and even the home air conditioning unit. He has changed all of the login passwords and/or codes. Christian has made impossible for me and our son to live there.” The reality star added a bit of detail about their recent drama. She explained she knew Christian had mental health issues but stayed together because it was under control.

Source: MEGA Christine says she knew about her husband's alleged mental health issues but thought they were under control.

“In or around September or October 2023, Christian’s behavior began to get worse when working on a major AI development project. He would lock himself in his room when working and regularly stay up all night, rarely leaving the master bedroom,” Christine wrote. “Christian would insist that our son and I stay in there with him, requiring us to eat our meals on the hardwood floor in the master bedroom. His paranoia about having other people in the house led to him firing our maid, our nanny, and refusing to hire contractors to perform needed repairs in our residence,” she said.

Christian has yet to respond. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Quinn’s husband Christian was arrested last month after an alleged incident involving the reality star and their child.

Christine accused her husband of throwing a bag of glass at her, but it hit their toddler. The child was taken to the hospital to be looked at. He denied the claims. Christian filed for a temporary restraining order after the incident. He claimed the argument started due to issues with Christine’s dogs. He said he became angry after finding the dogs had peed in a room and threw a trash bag — but denied he threw a bag of glass.

Source: MEGA

Christine filed for her own restraining order petition claiming her husband had become unhinged. "Throughout the marriage, Respondent has been verbally and physically abusive. However, Respondent’s mental health and behavior has severely deteriorated over the last six months," her petition read. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Christine a temporary restraining order. The court granted Christine the exclusive use of their LA home and instructed Christian to stay 100 yards away from her and their child.