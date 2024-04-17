Joran van der Sloot Smiles In Video With Prison Soccer Team, Doing 'Fine' Despite Reports He Was Beat Up

Joran Van der Sloot appears to be doing just fine behind bars in Peru despite recent reports that he was hurt in a prison brawl, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 36-year-old Dutch national is serving time at a maximum security prison in Piedras Gordas for the murder of Peruvian heiress Stephany Flores, 21.

He has also confessed to killing American 18-year-old Natalee Holloway, and pleaded guilty last October to wire fraud and extortion in connection to her disappearance.