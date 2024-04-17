Joran van der Sloot Smiles In Video With Prison Soccer Team, Doing 'Fine' Despite Reports He Was Beat Up
Joran Van der Sloot appears to be doing just fine behind bars in Peru despite recent reports that he was hurt in a prison brawl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 36-year-old Dutch national is serving time at a maximum security prison in Piedras Gordas for the murder of Peruvian heiress Stephany Flores, 21.
He has also confessed to killing American 18-year-old Natalee Holloway, and pleaded guilty last October to wire fraud and extortion in connection to her disappearance.
Van der sloot's Lima-based lawyer, Maximo Altez, sent a video to Fox News Digital on Wednesday to dispute reports that the prisoner was attacked by two men last week.
The 41-second clip showed Van der Sloot apparently unscathed and all smiles, walking with his soccer teammates across a gymnasium.
The 6-foot-5 convict held his hand against his chest, wearing a bright blue tracksuit as he towered above his peers on the team, called "La Naranja Mecanica," which translates to "The Clockwork Orange."
A spokesperson for Peru's National Penitentiary Institute told the New York Post that the inmate was treated at a prison infirmary for cuts and bruises after his two alleged attackers instigated the fight.
"A lot of people want him dead," the official said, according to the Post.
Van der sloot's lawyer, however, told Fox News the reports of the assault were "fake news."
"He's fine," Altez said.
Peru's Interpol chief, Col. Luis Quiroz, also informed the outlet that neither he nor other prison officials had any knowledge of the alleged attack.
In October, Van der Sloot confessed to killing Holloway in 2005 on an Aruba beach using a cinder block.
The confession was part of an extortion and fraud case where he attempted to blackmail Holloway's mother for $250k.
RadarOnline.com obtained audio of Van der Sloot detailing the last moments of the teen's life after she rejected his advances. He said he kicked Holloway unconscious as she defended herself.
"She ends up kneeing me in the crotch," he said in the chilling recording. "When she knees me in the crotch, I get up on the beach, and I kick her extremely hard in the face. She's lying down unconscious, possibly dead, but definitely unconscious."
"I see a huge cinder block lying on the beach," he continued. "I take this and I smash her head in with it completely."
Van der sloot went on to describe how Holloway's "face basically collapses in," adding that he "didn't know what to do," so he decided to "put her into the ocean."
Holloway had just graduated from high school in Alabama and was on a senior trip to Aruba when she went missing.
While he admitted to the killing, the 12-year statute of limitations for homicide in Aruba had already run out and therefore Van der Sloot may never be prosecuted for the teen's murder, according to CNN.
He murdered Flores five years later in a hotel room of her father's casino in Lima.