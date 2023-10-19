'Her Face Basically Collapses in': Hear Joran van der Sloot's Stomach-Turning Confession About Natalee Holloway's Cinder Block Murder

"She asked to go back to her hotel but I was just trying to get dropped off a little bit further away from her hotel so we could walk back to her hotel and I might still get a chance to be with her," he told investigators on October 3.

"I'm with Natalee, walking along the beach. I find a space before we get to the Marriott Hotel, where I lay her down. We lay down together in the sand, and we start kissing each other," van der Sloot recounted. "I start feeling her up again, and she tells me, 'No.' She tells me she doesn't want me to feel her up."

But the convicted killer didn't stop, and Natalee took action.