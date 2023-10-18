Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Murdering Natalee Holloway, Sentenced to 20 Years for Extortion and Wire Fraud Connected to Alabama Teen's Disappearance
Joran van der Sloot confessed to bludgeoning missing Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway to death and attempting to defraud her family for $250,000, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The chilling confession came after van der Sloot was extradited to the US, where he faced extortion and wire fraud charges related to Natalee's 2005 disappearance while in Aruba on a senior class trip with Mountain Brook High School.
Under the conditions of the plea deal, van der Sloot was required to disclose details on Natalee's murder and what happened to her remains.
On Wednesday, prosecutors at the Birmingham federal courthouse said van der Sloot confessed to Natalee's parents that he killed their daughter.
According to Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, van der Sloot bludgeoned her daughter to death after she refused his sexual advances — and then disposed of her body in the ocean.
Beth delivered an emotional victim impact statement after reading van der Sloot's proffer, which detailed the vicious murder.
"You didn't get what you wanted from Natalee, your sexual satisfaction, so you brutally killed her," Beth told her daughter's killer as she noted his vile actions "terminated her dreams, her potential, her possibilities."
"For 19 years you denied killing Natalee Holloway. Your lies have caused indiscernible pain. You have finally admitted that you murdered her," Beth continued. "You are a killer and I want you to remember that."
"I have considered your confession to the brutal murder of Natalee Holloway," Judge Anna Manasco told van der Sloot as she sentenced the killer to 20 years behind bars.
"You have brutally murdered in separate incidents years apart two beautiful women who refused your sexual advances," Manasco said as she referred to van der Sloot's separate conviction for the 2010 murder of Peruvian college student Stephany Flores.
Peruvian authorities previously agreed to temporarily release van der Sloot into US custody to face the extortion and wire fraud charges.
As he's still serving his 28-year sentence for Flores' murder, van der Sloot will be returned to Peru to finish his sentence. Once his Peruvian sentence has been served, van der Sloot will presumably be returned to the US to begin his sentence for Natalee's murder.
Prosecutors accused him of trying to sell Natalee's family information on the location of her remains in exchange for $250,000. Van der Sloot allegedly demanded $25,000 upfront, with the remaining balance to be paid once Natalee's body was positively identified.
The extortion plot was believed to have taken place between March 29 and May 17, 2010.