Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Murdering Natalee Holloway, Sentenced to 20 Years for Extortion and Wire Fraud Connected to Alabama Teen's Disappearance

Joran van der Sloot confessed to bludgeoning missing Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway to death and attempting to defraud her family for $250,000, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The chilling confession came after van der Sloot was extradited to the US, where he faced extortion and wire fraud charges related to Natalee's 2005 disappearance while in Aruba on a senior class trip with Mountain Brook High School.

Under the conditions of the plea deal, van der Sloot was required to disclose details on Natalee's murder and what happened to her remains.