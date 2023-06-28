Natalee Holloway Case: Major Setback Announced in Joran Van der Sloot Extortion Trial

Joran Van der Sloot recently was extradited to the United States to face federal charges he extorted money from the parents of missing teenager Natalee Holloway, but there’s been a major change in the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On June 27, a judge granted 35-year-old Van der Sloot’s request for a trial delay until this fall, time his lawyer, Kevin Butler, will now use to either work on his defense case or possibly prepare a guilty plea, the New York Daily News reported.