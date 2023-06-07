Natalee Holloway Suspect Joran Van Der Sloot to Be Extradited to U.S. This Week to Face Extortion and Wire Fraud Charges

Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot will be sent to the United States this week after losing his extradition appeal in Peru, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come nearly 20 years after Natalee, then-18, went missing in May 2005 while on a trip in Aruba, the main suspect in her disappearance is set to be extradited to the U.S. on Thursday.