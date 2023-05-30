Joran Van Der Sloot Beaten to a Pulp in Jailhouse Beating 'Related to Gang Rules': Lawyers

Van der Sloot’s Peruvian attorney, Maximo Altez, told ABC News that he does not believe the prison beating was a result of the 35-year-old murder suspect’s upcoming extradition – although Altez does believe the attack was in connection to “gang rules” inside the prison where van der Sloot is being held.

The suspect’s attorney further revealed that van der Sloot is currently in the prison’s medical aisle and that Altez filed a request with the Peruvian Justice Ministry to have van der Sloot transferred to a different prison “as soon as possible.”