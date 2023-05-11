Natalee Holloway Prime Suspect Joran van der Sloot Set to Be Extradited to the U.S., Family Confirms

The prime suspect in the disappearance of American Natalee Holloway is set to be extradited to the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Holloway was an 18-year-old student from a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, when she went missing during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005.

Beth Holloway, Natalee's mother, confirmed that Joran van der Sloot is scheduled to be turned over to U.S. custody from Peru.