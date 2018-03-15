Man Who Claims Helped Dispose Of Natalee Holloway’s Body, Stabbed To Death By Victim

John Christopher Ludwick — the man who claimed he helped dispose of Natalee Holloway’s body in 2005 — has been killed. The 32-year-old criminal was fatally stabbed by a woman he knew after he tried to abduct her while she was leaving her house. Ludwick was discovered by police as he lay, wounded, on the side of the road. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Ludwick previously alleged that Halloway’s killer, Joran Van der Sloot, paid him to dispose of the high schooler’s remains after he murdered her in Aruba. The now-deceased man even led cops to the area where he claimed he’d left Holloway’s body, though investigators later discovered the parts belonged to someone else.

According to the NY Post, Police said that the woman Ludwick was trying to abduct this Wednesday, March 14, was actually someone he was “familiar with.” The case is still being investigated.

