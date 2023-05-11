I Killed Natalee Holloway: Joran van der Sloot's Bone-chilling Jailhouse Confession Before Extradition Bombshell
Evil killer Joran van der Sloot confessed to murdering teen beauty Natalee Holloway years before it was announced he'd be extradited to the United States, a special report by RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a bone-chilling jailhouse video, the demented Dutchman also boasted of stonewalling clueless investigators in the 2005 case that captivated the world — and he detailed why he brutally murdered Peruvian Stephany Flores in his seedy Lima hotel room five years later.
"I accept everything that I have done," the now 35-year-old fiend said about Holloway. The word "accept" is synonymous to the word "admit" in Dutch.
"When I was younger, I never said anything to the police (because) they never knew the right questions to ask me," Joran said from the cramped visitors' room at Peru's maximum-security Challapalca prison. "I think that was one of the worst police investigations that ever took place."
Holloway was 18 when she went on a high school graduation trip to the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba in May 2005. She met Joran at the local wild hotspot Carlos 'n Charlie's.
She was seen leaving the bar with Joran and two of his friends around 1:30 AM — and failed to show up the next morning, May 30, when her classmates gathered to return home to Mountain Brook, Alabama.
Joran, 17 at the time, quickly became a suspect in Holloway's disappearance. He and the two pals were arrested on June 9, 2005. But a lack of evidence resulted in the friends' release on July 4, and Joran walked free on September 3.
Despite his confession, Joran refused to reveal where Holloway's body might be found, choosing instead to use her corpse as a bargaining chip to secure transfer from his Peruvian hellhole to tropical Aruba.
At the time, renowned private investigator Bo Dietl said the videotaped admission was amble evidence to bring him to justice in the Holloway case.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, delivered the news on Wednesday night that Joran will be extradited to the U.S. from Peru.
"Almost exactly eighteen years later, her perpetrator, Joran van der Sloot, has been extradited to Birmingham to answer for his crimes," she said.
Joran is already serving a 28-year prison sentence for the 2010 murder of Flores; however, the Peruvian government agreed to temporarily hand over van der Sloot to American authorities "for his prosecution in the United States for the alleged commission of the crimes of extortion and fraud, to the grievance of Elizabeth Ann Holloway."
Peru's ambassador to the U.S., Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, said he hopes "this action will enable a process that will help to bring peace to Mrs. Holloway and to her family, who are grieving in the same way that the Flores family in Peru is grieving for the loss of their daughter."