I Killed Natalee Holloway: Joran van der Sloot's Bone-chilling Jailhouse Confession Before Extradition Bombshell

Evil killer Joran van der Sloot confessed to murdering teen beauty Natalee Holloway years before it was announced he'd be extradited to the United States, a special report by RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a bone-chilling jailhouse video, the demented Dutchman also boasted of stonewalling clueless investigators in the 2005 case that captivated the world — and he detailed why he brutally murdered Peruvian Stephany Flores in his seedy Lima hotel room five years later.