Court Confession: Joran Van Der Sloot Admitted Shoving Natalee Holloway Into a Rock, Cracking Her Skull

Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, allegedly made a chilling confession about inflicting harm upon the Alabama teen, according to explosive court documents.

"Van der Sloot claimed that when she fell down, she hit her head on a rock and died as a result of the impact," the federal affidavit stated.

In 2005, Holloway and fellow classmates from Mountain Brook High School traveled from their Birmingham suburb to Aruba on a senior class trip. Sadly, Holloway never made it home from what should have been a fun-filled memory with friends.

Nearly 20 years since she first went missing, a bombshell filing provided potential answers for what happened to Holloway after she was last seen alive.