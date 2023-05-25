Court Confession: Joran Van Der Sloot Admitted Shoving Natalee Holloway Into a Rock, Cracking Her Skull
Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, allegedly made a chilling confession about inflicting harm upon the Alabama teen, according to explosive court documents.
"Van der Sloot claimed that when she fell down, she hit her head on a rock and died as a result of the impact," the federal affidavit stated.
In 2005, Holloway and fellow classmates from Mountain Brook High School traveled from their Birmingham suburb to Aruba on a senior class trip. Sadly, Holloway never made it home from what should have been a fun-filled memory with friends.
Nearly 20 years since she first went missing, a bombshell filing provided potential answers for what happened to Holloway after she was last seen alive.
Witnesses claimed they last saw Holloway leaving a restaurant with three local men, including van der Sloot.
As van der Sloot awaited extradition to the U.S. — where he faced charges for attempting to extort Beth Holloway, Natalee's mom, for $250,000 — court documents detailed a stunning confession from the suspect about the night he spent with Holloway.
According to court documents, the suspect allegedly told a lawyer, who was hired by Beth, that Holloway's remains were buried inside the foundation of a home on the Caribbean island.
The alleged conversation also revealed a fight between Holloway and van der Sloot.
"Van der Sloot went on to admit that he had been with Natalee on the night of May 29/30, 2005, and that he had thrown her to the ground after she had attempted to stop him from leaving her," the federal affidavit alleged.
The federal affidavit continued to allege that after Holloway hit her head, the suspect had help to conceal the crime.
Paul van der Sloot, who was a judge in Aruba at the time, allegedly assisted his son in disposing of Holloway's remains. Paul died in 2010.
When lawyers for the Holloway family were taken to the alleged location of the 18-year-old's body, no remains were recovered.
After the unsuccessful search ended and the lawyer left Aruba, the suspect allegedly confessed to lying about the location.
While the court documents appeared damning for the suspect, van der Sloot had a history of chaotic and embellished storytelling.
Van der Sloot's lawyer described him as an "ill person" who had "psychological problems."
Five years after Holloway's disappearance, van der Sloot was convicted of murdering Stephany Flores Ramírez in Peru.