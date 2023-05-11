Natalee Holloway Eyewitness: I Saw Joran van der Sloot 'Run After Natalee'

The witness, Jurrien de Jong, revealed he saw the 18-year-old beauty's terrifying final moments with van der Sloot just before she disappeared on May 30, 2005.

De Jong was standing close to the site of the Marriott hotel when he saw two people he later realized were Holloway and van der Sloot go into "a small building" near the property.

"I saw Joran run after Natalee," he said.