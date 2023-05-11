Natalee Holloway Eyewitness: I Saw Joran van der Sloot 'Run After Natalee'
Ten years after Alabama teen Natalee Holloway mysteriously vanished without a trace during a vacation in Aruba, a startling witness surfaced to reveal how evil Killer Joran van der Sloot allegedly got away with murder. Hours after Holloway's mother announced that van der Sloot was being extradited to the United States to face the music, RadarOnline.com is blowing the lid off the eyewitness' shocking claims.
The witness, Jurrien de Jong, revealed he saw the 18-year-old beauty's terrifying final moments with van der Sloot just before she disappeared on May 30, 2005.
De Jong was standing close to the site of the Marriott hotel when he saw two people he later realized were Holloway and van der Sloot go into "a small building" near the property.
"I saw Joran run after Natalee," he said.
The eyewitness account was vital because it placed van der Sloot with Holloway at a location he never mentioned during ANY of his police interrogations. He gave several different stories about the final time he saw the high school senior, including claiming he left her alone on an Aruban beach.
He also said he and two pals dropped off Holloway at the Holiday Inn where she was staying.
At first, de Jong stayed silent because he was involved with illegal drugs. He said he came forward because "I knew that Joran was lying." He went on to say he "didn't dare talk about what I saw" at first "because I (would have had to) reveal my own (activities). That is the reason why I didn't want to say what I saw. I didn't want to unnecessarily hurt my family."
Later, the Dutchman said he became determined to help solve the case. He traveled back to Aruba from Amsterdam and described the chilling scene between Natalee and van der Sloot in an hour-long interview with island police.
Van der Sloot was the key suspect in her disappearance since Day 1; however, he's currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for brutally murdering Stephany Flores, 21, on May 30, 2010, exactly five years after Holloway vanished.
But, incredibly, Aruban authorities ignored de Jong's testimony, saying his story was "implausible." Natalee's father, Dave Holloway, said he spoke with de Jong by phone and described him as "very believable."
Dave also accused the island officials and cops of bungling and corruption in his book, Aruba: The Tragic Untold Story of Natalee Holloway and Corruption in Paradise.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, delivered the news on Wednesday night that Joran will be extradited to the U.S. from Peru.
"Almost exactly eighteen years later, her perpetrator, Joran van der Sloot, has been extradited to Birmingham to answer for his crimes," she said.
Despite being in a Peruvian prison, the country's has government agreed to temporarily hand van der Sloot over to American authorities "for his prosecution in the United States for the alleged commission of the crimes of extortion and fraud, to the grievance of Elizabeth Ann Holloway."
Peru's ambassador to the U.S., Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, said he hopes "this action will enable a process that will help to bring peace to Mrs. Holloway and to her family, who are grieving in the same way that the Flores family in Peru is grieving for the loss of their daughter."