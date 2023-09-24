Natalee Holloway Suspect Joran Van der Sloot Said He 'Took Care of Things' in Newly Obtained Email
Newly emerged evidence in the infamous Natalee Holloway case suggests that Joran Van der Sloot, the main suspect in Holloway's unsolved disappearance in 2005, admitted to "taking care of things" just two days after the teenager vanished, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an email obtained by investigators, Van der Sloot claimed that he and his father rented a boat and went for a ride to handle the situation.
The email, sent to someone named "David G" in the days following Holloway's disappearance during a class trip to Aruba, stated, "My dad got a boat two days later. We went for a ride and took care of things. That's all I'm going to say."
The shocking revelations, reported by The Messenger, provide a glimpse into the mindset of the prime suspect in an enduring mystery that has now spanned over 18 years.
Van der Sloot, currently serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of Stephany Flores in Peru, has long been a person of interest in Holloway's case.
Holloway, who was 18 at the time, was last seen leaving a bar with the then 17-year-old van der Sloot, who was identified as a suspect but never charged in connection with her death.
According to an unidentified investigator from Aruba, where the disappearance occurred, it has always been suspected that Holloway's body may have been disposed of on a boat. However, establishing who would have taken Van der Sloot out on the water remains crucial.
The investigator explained, "He and his father didn't have a boat of their own."
While officials have been unable to corroborate this theory, Van der Sloot himself has previously claimed to have dumped Holloway's body at sea.
In a hidden camera interview with Dutch journalists in 2008, he allegedly confessed to Holloway having a seizure during their sexual encounter on the beach, resulting in her death. Van der Sloot then claimed to have called a friend named Daury to assist in loading her onto a boat and disposing of her remains. However, he later admitted to lying in subsequent years.
Van der Sloot has provided a multitude of conflicting stories about what happened to Holloway since her disappearance.
In May 2010, he reportedly promised to share the location of her remains in exchange for $250,000.
He eventually led Beth Holloway's lawyer to the supposed burial site after receiving an upfront payment of $25,000, but later recanted the entire story. In fact, he confessed to fabricating the entire account in a subsequent email.
Holloway, whose body has never been found, was declared legally dead in January 2012. Van der Sloot is currently facing federal charges in the United States for lying about Holloway's whereabouts and extorting money from her grieving parents.
He was extradited from Peru earlier this year and is expected to remain in US custody until the conclusion of the legal proceedings. The resolution also stipulates that he will be returned to Peru's custody afterward.