Natalee Holloway Suspect Joran Van der Sloot Said He 'Took Care of Things' in Newly Obtained Email

The email, sent to someone named "David G" in the days following Holloway's disappearance during a class trip to Aruba, stated, "My dad got a boat two days later. We went for a ride and took care of things. That's all I'm going to say."

The shocking revelations, reported by The Messenger, provide a glimpse into the mindset of the prime suspect in an enduring mystery that has now spanned over 18 years.

Van der Sloot, currently serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of Stephany Flores in Peru, has long been a person of interest in Holloway's case.

Holloway, who was 18 at the time, was last seen leaving a bar with the then 17-year-old van der Sloot, who was identified as a suspect but never charged in connection with her death.