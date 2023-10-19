Private Eye for Natalee Holloway's Family Blasts Joran van der Sloot Confession: 'He Didn’t Tell the Whole Story'

Confessed killer Joran van der Sloot told the truth but not the whole truth about the death of Natalee Holloway, says renowned private investigator TJ Ward.

Ward, who spent the past 18 years working with Holloway’s family to unearth the details of the case, told RadarOnline.com that the bloodthirsty Dutchman didn’t reveal everything he knows about the 2005 homicide in Aruba.

“He (Joran) didn’t tell the whole story today,” the Atlanta, GA-based gumshoe told RadarOnline.com.