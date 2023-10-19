Private Eye for Natalee Holloway's Family Blasts Joran van der Sloot Confession: 'He Didn’t Tell the Whole Story'
Confessed killer Joran van der Sloot told the truth but not the whole truth about the death of Natalee Holloway, says renowned private investigator TJ Ward.
Ward, who spent the past 18 years working with Holloway’s family to unearth the details of the case, told RadarOnline.com that the bloodthirsty Dutchman didn’t reveal everything he knows about the 2005 homicide in Aruba.
“He (Joran) didn’t tell the whole story today,” the Atlanta, GA-based gumshoe told RadarOnline.com.
“He didn’t say where she was, but I think the most important thing as far as the family was concerned was knowing exactly what happened to her. And now we know he hit her in the face with a brick. Am I surprised? I’m not whatsoever," he stated.
The 18-year-old beauty vanished without a trace during a high school graduation trip in Aruba and was last seen hopping into a car with van der Sloot and his two friends.
Holloway was reported missing the following morning by her classmates from the school she attended in Mountain Brook, Alabama.
Van der Sloot confessed to smashing Holloway’s head with a cinder block after she refused his sexual advances and then wading out into the Caribbean Sea and pushing her body out into the ocean.
The admission was part of the plea deal in a Birmingham federal court, where he was sentenced to 20 years for extorting $25,000 from her mother, Beth, who thought the creep would reveal the whereabouts of Holloway’s remains.
"After 18 years, Natalee’s case has been solved," Beth Holloway told reporters outside the courthouse. "Joran van der Sloot is the killer."
- REVEALED: Joran van der Sloot's Confessed About Natalee Holloway's Final Moments Long Before Admitting She Was Murdered With a Cinder Block
- Court Confession: Joran Van Der Sloot Admitted Shoving Natalee Holloway Into a Rock, Cracking Her Skull
- Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Murdering Natalee Holloway, Sentenced to 20 Years for Extortion and Wire Fraud Connected to Alabama Teen's Disappearance
But Ward believes van der Sloot, who now claims to be a bible-thumping Christian, was helped by his prominent lawyer father, Paul van der Sloot.
“In 2007 Beth and I heard that (Joran's) daddy bought a boat in,” Ward told RadarOnline.com. “I think his father probably put her on a boat and put her in the water, somewhere way out in the ocean so she couldn’t be found.”
The elder van der Sloot died of a massive heart attack in 2010, shortly after his maniac son used Beth’s $25k to run off to Peru, where he brutally murdered Stephany Flores, 21, in a Lima hotel room.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Van der Sloot, now 36, is expected to serve the 20-year sentence for extortion once he’s done putting in his 28-years for the 2010 Flores murder.
Ward told RadarOnline.com the entire truth remains elusive but there is comfort in knowing van der Sloot will spend practically his entire life behind bars.
“I don’t think they are going to bother anymore with it to tell you the truth,” Ward said about Natalee's loved ones. “As far as now, it’s over for everybody in the family.”