REVEALED: Joran van der Sloot's Confessed About Natalee Holloway's Final Moments Long Before Admitting She Was Murdered With a Cinder Block
Joran van der Sloot confessed to murdering teen beauty Natalee Holloway long before sharing disturbing details about the final minutes of her life, RadarOnline.com can report.
Holloway tragically disappeared on a high school graduation trip in Aruba in 2005 and was legally declared dead years later in 2012, despite her body never being found.
In a shocking turn of events, Joran van der Sloot finally admitted to killing Holloway as part of a plea deal, but the statute of limitations for homicide in Aruba is 12 years, meaning he can't be prosecuted for that crime locally.
However, the Dutchman has pleaded guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges after telling the family he would give up details of her death for cash. Van der Sloot received a 20-year sentence on each of the two convictions.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that in a disturbing jailhouse video, van der Sloot blasted investigators handling the 2005 case and detailed why he brutally murdered Peruvian Stephany Flores in his Lima hotel room five years later.
"When I was younger, I never said anything to the police (because) they never knew the right questions to ask me [about Natalee]," he said from the visitors' room at Peru's maximum-security Challapalca prison, as this site exclusively reported in May. "I think that was one of the worst police investigations that ever took place."
"As weird as it sounds, that's the truth and I don't deny it," van der Sloot said in the video. He owned up to killing Holloway despite refusing to reveal where her remains might be found at the time.
Holloway was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot and two of his friends around 1:30 AM — and was MIA the next morning, May 30, when her classmates gathered to return home to Mountain Brook, Alabama.
He and the two friends were taken into custody on June 9, 2005, but due to a lack of evidence, the pals were released on July 4, and he walked free on September 3.
In a newly revealed transcript of a confession made to his attorney, van der Sloot said he kicked Holloway in the face before bludgeoning her head with a cinder block when she denied his sexual advances. He claimed to have put her body in the ocean.
Holloway's killer had been in the Peruvian prison on a 28-year murder sentence until this June. Peru granted the "temporary surrender" of van der Sloot to stand trial in Alabama before returning to complete his sentence, U.S. federal prosecutors said this summer.
Van der Sloot's sentence in the U.S. will run concurrently, but he may have to serve out the remainder of his time in America if he is released from prison in Peru early.