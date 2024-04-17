Rap Sheet: NBA YoungBoy Arrested in Utah, Booked on Identity Fraud and Possession Charges
Rapper NBA YoungBoy was booked on various charges in Cache County, Utah, on Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at the residence he was serving house arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Baton Rouge hitmaker (real name: Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) was cited for multiple offenses including a pattern of unlawful activity, identity fraud, forgery, procuring or attempting to procure drug/prescription, as well as possession of other controlled substances and a dangerous weapon, according to jail records viewed by this outlet.
No bail has been set after his arrest on misdemeanor and felony charges at 2:50 PM yesterday.
Lawyers previously argued that his move to Utah would keep him on the straight and narrow, which has now likely been called into question after his latest charges. NBA was granted a limit of three preapproved visitors at a time and was constantly supervised while at home.
A judge relaxed his house arrest conditions just months ago in Dec. 2023 to allow him to seek mental health treatments as the lyricist awaits trial for federal gun charges he was hit with back in 2020. NBA was denied, however, on his modification request for additional studio time.
The chart-topping performer announced last year that he turned to his faith amid his hardships and wanted to convert to Mormonism and become an official member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
"It was just cool to see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money — just these wonderful souls," he shared with Billboard while speaking about the Book of Mormon.
His manager Fee Banks noted the rapper has always remained determined and optimistic amidst adversity. "Throughout all the trials and tribulations, we kept it moving, kept recording, kept shooting videos and stayed down."
Prior to his latest run-in with the law, NBA YoungBoy spent most of 2021 behind bars in Louisiana after facing a warrant stemming from his arrest the year prior, when he was one of 16 people picked up on felony drug and weapons charges at a video shoot.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In 2022, he was acquitted of "knowingly" possessing a firearm during a separate arrest relating to a 2021 incident in Los Angeles.
After being booked on these new charges, police said an "ongoing investigation into criminal conduct" is underway.