Police Report Filed Against Led Zeppelin Bassist John Paul Jones' Security Guard Over Incident With Autograph Seeker

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones was approached by an autograph seeker who claimed the music performer's bodyguard roughed him up during an incident cited in a police report obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

Video footage of the run-in between 4:39 PM and 5:25 PM on March 22 showed Jones being escorted into the Oliver Hotel in Knoxville, Tennessee, when the fan walked up holding a pen.