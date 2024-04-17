Police Report Filed Against Led Zeppelin Bassist John Paul Jones' Security Guard Over Incident With Autograph Seeker
Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones was approached by an autograph seeker who claimed the music performer's bodyguard roughed him up during an incident cited in a police report obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.
Video footage of the run-in between 4:39 PM and 5:25 PM on March 22 showed Jones being escorted into the Oliver Hotel in Knoxville, Tennessee, when the fan walked up holding a pen.
The 42-second clip showed the man asking for one autograph before Jones' security got involved, demanding that he move. "Yo! Why you put your hands on me, you f-----? Don't put your hands on me," the fan could be heard saying.
It appeared the guard felt the person was invading Jones' personal space so he took matters into his own hands. The camera held by the fan was seen on the ground moments after their interaction until it was picked up again.
"Upon arrival, I spoke to the victim, Giovanni Arnold, who stated that while he was attempting to obtain an autograph from a musical performer, he was pushed and then struck in the face and neck area by a member of the performer's security team," according to the police report which does not mention any wrongdoing of Jones.
The security guard, who also spoke with police at the scene, said the man began following him and his client "from across Union Ave" before standing in front of the hotel door, "preventing him and his client from accessing the building."
Arnold was looking to have a number of items signed by the star, but the security guard felt as though he "aggressively" approached them causing him to "fear for the safety of his client, so he open handed slapped the victim with his left hand then proceeded to push him out of the front door of the hotel allowing him to escort his client to safety."
Witnesses gave a similar account of what happened, according to the police report, agreeing that the fan approached "in a seemingly hostile manner" while stating that the bodyguard only made contact with Arnold "when the safety of the suspect's client appeared to be in jeopardy."
Medical attention was requested by the fan who asked for an ambulance with complaints of neck pain, but he opted to take himself "when one was not available," per the report.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Jones for comment.