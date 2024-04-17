President Joe Biden Mocks Donald Trump After Truth Social Stock Plummets by Nearly 68%
President Joe Biden ridiculed Donald Trump this week after the stock behind Truth Social dropped by nearly 68%, RadarOnline.com can report.
Biden’s biting remarks against Trump came on Tuesday as the president held a 2024 campaign rally in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Although President Biden began his campaign speech by discussing his new tax plan, he could not help but throw shade at his embattled predecessor over Trump Media’s plummeting stock price.
“We’re not asking anything that’s unusual,” Biden began. “Under my plan, nobody earning less than $400,000 will pay an additional penny. I hope you’re all able to make 400,000.”
“I never did,” he quipped. “But they’re not going to pay an extra penny in federal taxes. That’s a promise. Nobody. Not one penny.”
President Biden then targeted ex-President Trump and the stock behind Trump’s Truth Social social media platform.
“You know, I have to say, if Trump’s stock in Truth Social, his company, drops any lower, he might do better under my tax plan than his,” President Biden jabbed. “It’s possible.”
President Biden then returned to the discussion regarding his new tax plan.
“Folks, look,” he said. “I want to cut tax on the hardworking folks here in Scranton and all across the country, and climb out where I move from Scranton to Claymont and Delaware all across the country.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s value rose by upwards of $6 billion last month when his Trump Media and Technology company began trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker DJT.
Although the DJT stock once reached a high of $79.38 per share, it recently dropped by a whopping 67.7% and closed at $22.84 per share.
Trump has reportedly lost upwards of $5 billion since the company went public on March 26.
Meanwhile, Biden’s jab at Trump Media’s plummeting stock price on Tuesday also marked the president’s latest attack against Trump as the 2024 election cycle continues to kick into top gear.
President Biden torched his predecessor once again last month during another 2024 campaign rally in Texas.
“Just the other day a defeated-looking man came up to me and said: Mr. President, I have crushing debt, and I’m completely wiped out,” Biden said. “And I had to look at him and say: “Donald, I’m sorry. I can’t help you.”
President Biden also went on to call Trump – as well as Texas Senator Ted Cruz – a “loser.”
“The stakes couldn’t be higher across the board,” Biden said in Texas last month. “But with your help, we’re going to win up and down the ticket. That includes here in Texas, electing Colin instead of Ted Cruz.”
“I’d like to see him join Donald Trump as a loser,” President Biden charged.