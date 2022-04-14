Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Yaya Pleads Guilty To Stabbing One Of NBA YoungBoy's Exes

"We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State," her attorney, Kent Schaffer, told XXL in a statement. "The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior. Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her."

"This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify; probably due to their own legal problems," Schaffer continued.