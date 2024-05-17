Your tip
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Freaking Out' Over His Plan to Launch Adult Entertainment Studio

Bianca Censori is said to be 'freaking out' about her husband Kanye West's latest business idea.

May 17 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is reportedly "freaking out" over the rapper's bizarre plans to launch his own adult entertainment studio because she's convinced he's going to want her to perform in the X-rated films, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources claim Ye's dream of launching an adult film studio could be 'the last straw' for his marriage.

"She's freaking out — and with good reason," a tipster tattled to the National Enquirer. "He's been strutting her around and dressing her like she's a porn star — and now she knows why!"

Insiders claimed the deranged rapper's intent to launch an adult film studio with Stormy Daniels' ex Mike Moz may be the last straw for his marriage to the Australian bombshell.

Insiders claim Censori's convinced Ye will want her to star in the X-rated films.

The architect and model, 29, wed the 46-year-old hitmaker in late 2022, but sources told the outlet the couple have hit a rough patch due thanks to his latest scheme.

"Bianca went along with him parading her around like she was in some kind of freaky fashion show because she thought it could turn her into a star, but skin flicks are beyond the pale," the insider dished.

While Censori has gone along with Ye's bizarre fashion choices for her, sources claim she wants 'no part' of the films.

Kanye West
Ye's grand plan is said to be focused on eclipsing the notorious sex tape that launched ex-wife Kim Kardashian's career with an X-rated blockbuster starring Censori.

"She's already gotten all the notoriety she needs from him — and her friends say she's ready to walk," the tipster added.

Sources previously claimed Censori was a 'willing participant' in the scantily clad outfits Ye picked out.

Censori has been photographed wearing next-to-nothing on several occasions while out and about with the rapper. While some voiced concern over the relationship — and accused Ye of trying to control his wife's every move — insiders claimed Censori was a "willing participant" in the outlandish fashion stunts.

"Kanye loves to see her in see-through bodysuits, crop tops and thongs," a source told the outlet. "She's going along because she wants to please him."

The insider noted that "a lot of people think it's weird" for the rapper to be "showing off his new wife in barely there attire."

The source later noted that Censori is "very much a willing participant in this and likes to flaunt what she's got – and Kanye's encouraging her to."

