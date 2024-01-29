'I'm a Person, Bro': Kanye West Grabs Reporter's Phone When Asked About Claims He's 'Controlling' Wife Bianca
Kanye West went off after being approached by a reporter who asked about rumors that he is controlling wife Bianca Censori, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The awkward interaction happened on Monday as Ye ventured toward Hollywood Blvd. for Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony.
Wearing his signature black face mask, West was walking at a quick pace when he was asked about reports that he is "controlling" his wife and banning her from social media.
For context, insiders recently said that Censori used to be active on Instagram until she got involved with Ye. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say," one tipster said, according to Daily Mail's report on Sunday. "He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery."
"He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative," the tipster added. "By shutting her off from the world, he is causing her to become more and more isolated."
When given the chance to address those rumors on Monday, Ye wasted no time snatching a reporter's phone while another photog repeatedly informed him, "She's TMZ!"
The Yeezy fashion designer was unfazed and stood by his reaction that her question was disrespectful. "Don't come asking me no dumb a-- s---. I'm a person, bro!" he could be heard saying in the background, noting that he has children before asking if she does.
"What you think, because you're a white woman you can walk up on me like that?" he continued. Ye felt it was especially off-limits for her to ask if Censori has "free will," noting this is America. "Do you got free will or you work for the devil?" he prodded.
West said he was there to support Wilson and was outraged to be asked such a question about Censori.
"That's my wife!" he declared, asking why the reporter wasn't trailing him down to ask about his past claims that he couldn't see his kids shared with ex Kim Kardashian.
"You got questions for that or are you part of the system?" he asked. West wanted her to admit it was "wrong" to ask that question to a "grown a-- superhero."
The reporter asked to have her phone back but Ye wasn't budging, saying it was time for her to answer his question.
"What you make a year? I'll pay you double what they paying you," he said while she flashed a smile.
Ye then asked for someone else to get her contact info before heading into the event.