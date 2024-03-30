'It's All Just B-------': Bianca Censori's Sister Slams Reports of Family Concern Over Marriage to Kanye West
Angelina Censori has shut down reports that the family is concerned over her sister Bianca Censori's marriage to Kanye West, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"We all support him. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he’s dropping," she told the Herald Sun on Friday.
Angelina, who is also a model, described Bianca as her best friend and confidante and insisted that the troubling rumors are unfounded.
"It's all just b-------," she added. "There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing's true."
The relationship has faced intense scrutiny since Ye's secret marriage to Censori in late 2022.
The rapper and fashion designer has posted numerous pictures of his wife wearing extremely revealing clothing, raising concerns from her friends and family.
Some of the 29-year-old model's loved ones allegedly even staged an intervention over Kanye's "controlling ways" when she took a solo trip to her native Australia in November.
"Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," an insider told The Daily Mail last month.
"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," the source continued.
"He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."
West shares four children – North, 10, Saint, 8, Psalm, 6, and Chicago, 4, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The couple finalized their divorce shortly before he married Censori.
"Bianca's mother and father find Kanye to be slightly disturbing," a source told the The Daily Mail last year. "Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. They really didn't want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage."
Ye, however, has clapped back at the haters. "Ima post my wife as much as I want bro. It makes me happy," he wrote on Instagram in February. "Some people don’t want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with that."
Another insider claimed that Censori's risqué outfits are a form of performance art.
"People are confusing Bianca's creativity," a source told Page Six. "She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She's a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."
Ye's musical collaborator Malik Yusef added that "[Bianca] makes her own decisions on how to dress. I think [she and West] experiment together and say, 'Hey, this is beautiful.'"