'It's All Just B-------': Bianca Censori's Sister Slams Reports of Family Concern Over Marriage to Kanye West

Angelina Censori has shut down reports that the family is concerned over her sister Bianca Censori's marriage to Kanye West, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"We all support him. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he’s dropping," she told the Herald Sun on Friday.

Angelina, who is also a model, described Bianca as her best friend and confidante and insisted that the troubling rumors are unfounded.

"It's all just b-------," she added. "There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing's true."