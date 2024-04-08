Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori ‘Pulling The Strings’ in Marriage: Report
Bianca Censori may come across like Kanye West’s puppet, but sources revealed she’s the one pulling the purse strings when trying to turn herself into a big star, according to a bombshell report.
A source close to the couple dished, “Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated, and beyond ambitious.”
“This idea that she’s some sort of victim in is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by bating her body in public,” the source told The National Enquirer .
The Aussie architect and model, 29, married the rapper, 46, in late 2022. Since then, he’s been parading her around like his property, but sources said the scheming model is enduring it all as part of her plan to make a name for herself.
“She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy,” said the source. “Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”
“Kanye has already raised her profile so much she’s now in a position where he needs her as much as she needs him — and she’s going to take it all the way to the bank!”
Kanye and Bianca got hitched on December 20, 2022 in Palo Alto, California.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bianca’s sister Angelina spoke out in support of the relationship last month.
Angelina called rumors Bianca’s family had concerns Kanye was being overly controlling with her.
She said, “We all support him. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he's dropping. It's all just b------. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing's true," she continued.
Another source told Page Six that Bianca had control over what she wore NOT Kanye.
“People are confusing Bianca’s creativity,” the source said. “She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is.”