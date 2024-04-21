Fox News Hosts Are Furious at Hillary Clinton for Claiming Donald Trump is 'Modeling Himself' After Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un
The Fox & Friends Weekend hosts were furious at former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for claiming Donald Trump is modeling himself off of dictators, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a recent appearance on the Democracy Docket podcast with Marc Elias, Clinton said, "Trump was like, you know, just gaga over [Vladimir] Putin because Putin does what he would like to do — kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive, you know, journalists and others into exile, rule without any check or balance — that’s what trump really wants."
"So we have to be very conscious of how he sees the world. Because in that world, he only sees strong men leaders," she continued. "He sees Putin, he sees XI, Kim Jong-un in North Korea. Those are the people he’s modeling himself after. And we’ve been down this world in our world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again."
Fox News host Will Cain called Clinton's comments “completely insane!”
“People genuinely believe this stuff,” he told is co-host. "They genuinely believe that he would kill his opposition. A threat to democracy, like this is the last election. But this is why they believe this stuff, because someone like that says that."
"By the way, the checks and balances she talks about, I’m sorry, but this is another entry into the canon of, you know, accuse others of the sins you commit," Cain continued. "The Democratic party has undercut checks and balances, not President Trump. The Democratic Party has said pack the court. The Democratic Party has threatened the Supreme Court of the United States. The Democratic Party uses the executive branch to enforce or not enforce laws pad by Congress when it comes to, you know, for example, the border."
- WATCH: Hillary Clinton Mocks Undecided Voters Who Are Torn Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump — 'Get Over Yourself'
- 'Unbelievable': Trump Accuses Bill Clinton of Storing Classified Materials in 'His Socks,' Claims Hillary Destroyed Her Emails With Acid
- RETURN OF HILLARY: Ex-Dems Prez Candidate ‘Convening Groups of Friends and Political Allies’ for Private Dinners as Biden Age Concern Mounts
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who filled in for Rachel Campos-Duffy over the weekend, told Cain, "It is so toxic, it is so destructive, that language."
"I wonder what Hillary Clinton does all day, because I’ve got to believe maybe she just sits around and watches MSNBC. Because Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough, had a similar comment four weeks ago, maybe six weeks ago," she continued.
"He said that Trump would execute generals, he said Trump has talked about using Seal Team Six to execute political opponents," McEnany explained. "So, when I heard this, that was the exact language used on MSNBC, very similar, but except, this is coming from someone who was the Democratic nominee. How incredibly irresponsible!"
"You expect that from a left-wing hack morning host, not from someone like her.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump publicly said he would be a dictator on "day one" in office.
Fox News host Sean Hannity asked the former president, “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, that you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”
But rather than agree that he would not “abuse power as retribution” against his enemies, the embattled ex-president said he would “only” do so on “day one” of his possible second term as president.