Fox News Hosts Are Furious at Hillary Clinton for Claiming Donald Trump is 'Modeling Himself' After Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un

During a recent appearance on the Democracy Docket podcast with Marc Elias, Clinton said, "Trump was like, you know, just gaga over [Vladimir] Putin because Putin does what he would like to do — kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive, you know, journalists and others into exile, rule without any check or balance — that’s what trump really wants."

"So we have to be very conscious of how he sees the world. Because in that world, he only sees strong men leaders," she continued. "He sees Putin, he sees XI, Kim Jong-un in North Korea. Those are the people he’s modeling himself after. And we’ve been down this world in our world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again."