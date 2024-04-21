'Worried That Narcolepsy Runs in the Family': Donald Trump's Niece Mary Mocks Him for Falling Asleep During Hush Money Trial

"I think we can’t underestimate the extent of the depth of the narcissistic injury he's suffering," Mary said of her uncle's trial. "One, he’s in a situation in which he has no control and and worse, he is under the control of somebody else. There is somebody else in that room with all of the authority, and he has none."

"So that's already problematic for him. Secondly ... sorry, I can't help laughing," she continued. "Just because Donald is so mean to other people, he's so insulting and demeaning, there was a bit of schadenfreude when the judge read into the record certain posts that prospective jurors had put on their social media pages. 'Donald invited the Thai boys to the White House but they decided they'd rather go back to the cave,' for example. And just pointing out how stupid he is. And he has to sit there and take it."

"This is unprecedented in his lifetime. And it's a moment that unconsciously he's probably been dreading for the last five and a half decades. So part of him was probably always terrified that it was going to come. But also, he probably never believed it would because he always gets away with everything. And here we are. And trust me, he understands how serious this is."