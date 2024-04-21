'Worried That Narcolepsy Runs in the Family': Donald Trump's Niece Mary Mocks Him for Falling Asleep During Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump, who has long been an outspoken critic of her uncle, mocked the former president for repeatedly falling asleep in court during the first week of the Stormy Daniels hush money criminal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I'm a little sleepy," Mary joked during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Dean Obeidallah Show on Saturday. "I'm a little worried that narcolepsy runs in the family, but hopefully not."
"I think we can’t underestimate the extent of the depth of the narcissistic injury he's suffering," Mary said of her uncle's trial. "One, he’s in a situation in which he has no control and and worse, he is under the control of somebody else. There is somebody else in that room with all of the authority, and he has none."
"So that's already problematic for him. Secondly ... sorry, I can't help laughing," she continued. "Just because Donald is so mean to other people, he's so insulting and demeaning, there was a bit of schadenfreude when the judge read into the record certain posts that prospective jurors had put on their social media pages. 'Donald invited the Thai boys to the White House but they decided they'd rather go back to the cave,' for example. And just pointing out how stupid he is. And he has to sit there and take it."
"This is unprecedented in his lifetime. And it's a moment that unconsciously he's probably been dreading for the last five and a half decades. So part of him was probably always terrified that it was going to come. But also, he probably never believed it would because he always gets away with everything. And here we are. And trust me, he understands how serious this is."
"You could also interpret it this way. This is a man who has so much contempt for you jurors, and for everybody else in this courtroom — who, to a person, is there simply because of him," Mary added. "Everybody's there because of Donald Trump. He can't even keep his eyes open because he can't be bothered with it. So there's that."
"You can also point to the fact that he clearly thinks he's above it all because he refuses to be bound by the same rules the rest of us are bound by. He thinks he can whisper and make faces and be threatening and lie his face off in his little rants. Nobody else can behave — not that nobody else can, nobody else would."
"Because this is a court of law. This is a criminal court. We take these things seriously. And if he's so contemptuous of the process, that he set in motion by the way ... and/or, if he can't stay awake, what business does he have being back in the Oval Office? He has no business being back in the Oval Office."
Multiple reporters covering the trial last week noted that Donald Trump, who often refers to President Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe," appeared to doze off in court several times.
New York Times reporter Maggie Habermann told CNN, "He appeared to be asleep ... He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest, and his mouth kept going slack."
Trump's campaign denied the allegation, calling it "100% Fake News coming from ‘journalists’ who weren’t even in the courtroom."
“None of these sources know what the hell they’re talking about and clearly have no access to any type of factual information,” added Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung. “These are the types of losers who will try to peddle fantasy as fact because they live miserable existences.”
The former president and presumed 2024 Republican candidate faces 34 felony charges of falsifying business records related to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair.
The trial began on April 15 and is expected to last upward of six weeks. Although Trump could face over a decade in prison if convicted, the judge could also decide not to impose a prison sentence.