'I'll Drink What You Think': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Pic With Her New Boyfriend Mike Goodnough in Taylor Swift Inspired Instagram Post
In a recent Instagram post, celebrity chef Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, shared a photo together, embracing what seems to be a new and exciting chapter in their lives, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Food Network star captioned the post with a lyric from So High School, one of Taylor Swift’s songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
The lyric read, "I’ll drink what you think, and I’m high from smokin’ your jokes all damn night."
The pic showed the couple both wearing glasses and smiling toward the camera.
Goodnough commented on Bertinelli's post, writing, "They look happy, those two," to which the 63-year-old chef replied, "Very."
Goodnough, a writer and photographer, wrote about the relationship in an emotional essay on his Substack site. In his words, he shared, "I am Valerie Bertinelli's boyfriend...and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems good, lucky, a gift."
Bertinelli herself had hinted at this special connection in March during an interview with USA Today, telling the outlet, "I've met someone. And I'm incredibly grateful for him. It's unlike any relationship that I've ever experienced with a man."
Their romance took an unexpected turn, as Bertinelli revealed that she first met her mystery man on Instagram. She fell in love quickly and described the journey from a platonic connection to a deep and profound relationship.
"It was strictly platonic, but there was something about him that I connected with that felt familiar," Bertinelli shared.
For Bertinelli, this new relationship signals a fresh start. Nearly two years after finalizing her divorce from Tom Vitale, whom she was married to for a decade — and after the end of her marriage to rock legend Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer — she seems to have found a source of comfort and joy once more.
The chef had one son with Van Halen named Wolfgang, 33.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, some of the Food Network star's friends are worried about the pace of her new relationship.
Sources told The National Enquirer, “Friends are worried about the pace of the relationship. While everyone wishes her the best, her friends believe that moving in together and talking about marriage so soon after meeting online is crazy!”