Harry and Meghan 'Reached Out' to Kate Middleton Before Her Trooping the Colour Return — as Couple Are 'Desperate' to Mend Feud With Cancer-Stricken Princess
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly “reached out” to Kate Middleton ahead of her Trooping the Colour appearance over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the renegade couple are said to be “desperate” to mend their ongoing feud with the cancer-stricken princess.
In a surprising development to come after Princess Kate made her much-anticipated return to the spotlight at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan extended an olive branch to the ailing royal.
According to a royal source, Harry and Meghan “jointly reached out” to Kate “to send well wishes” amid Kate’s battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.
The insider also said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest” – although the couple is currently “not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response.”
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but sadly it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” the royal insider spilled on Tuesday.
“They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties,” the source continued.
“They’ve jointly reached out to send well wishes,” the royal insider added, “but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response.”
“When Kate gets back into action, their hope is that it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Harry has visited London two different times since his royal sister-in-law announced her devastating cancer diagnosis back in January.
Although Prince Harry made a short trip to visit King Charles – who is also suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer – during a visit to London in February, the Duke of Sussex did not meet with Princess Kate nor Prince William.
- King Charles Refusing to Budge on Inviting Renegade Royal Son Harry's Family to Balmoral Castle This Summer: 'No Way'
- Harry 'Can't Take It Anymore': Duke of Sussex 'Reaches a Tipping Point' After Being Forced to Sacrifice Another Friendship
- Meghan Markle Is 'Not the Biggest Diva' in the Royal Family, Expert Spills
Meanwhile, Harry did not meet with any members of the royal family during a three-day visit he made to England in May.
As for Meghan Markle, she did not accompany Prince Harry for either of his trips to England this year. Instead, she met her husband at Heathrow Airport in London before the pair flew to Nigeria early last month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Still, royal sources indicated that Meghan was “desperate” to “end this feud” between her and Harry and the royal family – particularly as Kate continues her devastating cancer battle.
“Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them,” a royal source said this week, “appearing like some sort of royal savior could only do her image good.”
“And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate,” the source continued, “she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her.”
“Meghan has made it clear she’d love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone’s sake,” the insider added. “She’s ready to let the anger and bitterness go.”