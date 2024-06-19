Harry and Meghan 'Reached Out' to Kate Middleton Before Her Trooping the Colour Return — as Couple Are 'Desperate' to Mend Feud With Cancer-Stricken Princess

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly “reached out” to Kate Middleton ahead of her Trooping the Colour appearance over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the renegade couple are said to be “desperate” to mend their ongoing feud with the cancer-stricken princess.

In a surprising development to come after Princess Kate made her much-anticipated return to the spotlight at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan extended an olive branch to the ailing royal.