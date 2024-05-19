Prince Harry Gets Royal Snub From King Charles on Recent Visit to London: 'The Bitterness in the Family Runs Deep'
Royal outcast Prince Harry was treated like a commoner on his latest trip to Britain, leaving no doubt that his family wants nothing to do with him.
Sources revealed the royal renegade was snubbed after arriving in London for an Invictus Games celebration, even by his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"What did Harry expect — that he could waltz into town for a brief visit and his dad would drop everything to see him?" a high-level palace courtier told the National Enquirer. "There was no way!"
"The king even twisted a knife in Harry's back the same day by announcing he was appointing Prince William as colonel-in-chief of Harry's old regiment, a role Harry always wanted. The bitterness in this family runs so deep, no one sees a way back for them — ever!"
The Duke of Sussex, 39, arrived on May 7 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the wounded warriors' games, which he co-founded.
While Harry traveled across the pond, his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed at home in Montecito, California, with their two kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 2.
There was no royal roof over Harry's head while in London — Charles, 75, evicted him from his British base, Frogmore Cottage, last year — and no royal dinner was held either. Instead, Harry stayed in a hotel and ate at the home of his financier friend Guy Monson.
The unprecedented royal family feud "is one of the most public rifts in the world," declared royal commentator Michael Cole.
"For the king not to see his younger son is quite a snub and an indication of the depth of the divide," Cole added. "The prodigal son is not welcome!"
Harry was last seen in Britain in February when he made a 30-minute visit to see his dad after the shocking cancer diagnosis.
"That trip was branded a publicity stunt inside the palace," dished the courtier. "Now, here we are again. At a time when his majesty is bravely performing engagements while undergoing grueling cancer treatments, self-absorbed Harry expects his father to clear his schedule for him."
Instead of staying longer to possibly arrange a meeting with Charles, Harry jetted off to meet Meghan for a "royal" tour in Nigeria, where she's being treated like a queen due to her recent revelation that she has Nigerian ancestry.
"They way they're presenting themselves as parallel royals is only sparking more animosity," huffed the courtier.
"Harry is personal non grata now — and he only has himself to blame!"