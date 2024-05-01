Prince Harry Forced to Check Into Hotel Room During UK Trip, Ailing King Charles 'Too Busy' to Meet: Report
Prince Harry has arranged to check into a hotel room during his trip to the United Kingdom next week as insiders claim his ailing father, King Charles, will be "too busy" with a full schedule.
The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to London, England, ahead of a reading he will give at St. Paul's Cathedral on May 8 in honor of the Invictus Games' tenth anniversary, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 before he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family.
Charles' youngest son shared with the late Princess Diana previously requested to stay at Windsor Castle during his visit to the U.K. last September but the royal family denied the request, citing a lack of notice.
Harry is set to stay in a hotel this time around, GB News reported.
The monarch returned to public duties on Tuesday, visiting a cancer treatment charity while marking his first formal engagement since Feb. 6.
It appears that Harry doesn't have any plans locked in with his brother, Prince William, when he visits either. The Wales family are currently in Windsor while Kate Middleton undergoes chemotherapy as she and father-in-law Charles both battle an undisclosed type of cancer, per The Telegraph.
As we previously learned, whatever has been discussed between William and Charles remains private, but it is "absolutely and categorically clear" that William would not allow Harry to easily return to the fold amid the king's health issues.
"If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn't even on the agenda for now," a source spilled in a report. "His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero percent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity."
Insiders said that Charles believes a reconciliation with Harry and Markle would be beneficial but opposes any official role for the Duke of Sussex within the monarchy.
This upcoming trip will be a quick turnaround for Harry, who has plans for an unofficial royal tour in Nigeria with wife Meghan Markle just days after his trip across the pond.
Markle will be staying in California with the couple's two kids, Archie and Lilibet.
The Duchess of Sussex has not visited Harry's stomping grounds since Sept. 2022 for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.