Royal Ultimatum: Prince Harry 'Forced' Estranged Father King Charles to 'Choose' Between Him and Wife Camilla, Confidante Spills

prince harry forced charles choose him and camilla pp
Source: James Whatling; ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA; Mirrorpix / MEGA

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that Prince Harry would not be able to meet with his father during his U.K. stay due to the sovereign's "full" schedule.

By:

May 13 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry "forced" his estranged father, King Charles, to choose between him and Queen Camilla, according to a family confidante who hinted that is the real reason why the renegade royal didn't meet up with the monarch in London last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Harry has made things very difficult for himself by saying such cruel and hurtful things about Camilla," the insider said in a new report.

prince harry forced charles choose him and camilla
Source: MEGA

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said.

Sources told us that Charles had already grown weary with the dynamic back in 2022 and was considering banning his youngest son from his coronation if he attacked Camilla in his memoir, Spare. Harry was candid about his feelings toward his mother-in-law, whom the late Princess Diana famously called the "third" person in her marriage, despite the tension it may cause.

prince harry forced charles choose him and camilla
Source: MEGA

"I had complex feelings about gaining a step parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," Harry wrote in one chapter, revealing he made efforts to be supportive. "In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy?"

Harry was ultimately present to watch the moment his father was crowned but it appears the family rift is still prevalent as not one, but two royal family members are amidst a health crisis.

"Charles loves his sons, but he also loves his wife. The last few months have made it very clear how important she is; she has been the one propping up the whole edifice," a source told The Daily Beast amid his cancer battle.

prince harry forced charles choose him and camilla
Source: MEGA

Harry's trip to London last week was the first since he flew back to see his father following the king's cancer diagnosis in February, also marking his first trip since learning of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis the following month as both royals go through treatment.

prince harry forced charles choose him and camilla
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

It appears the Duke of Sussex is still trying to mend the family rift as Harry is claimed to have extended invitations to several royals including Charles, Kate and brother Prince William ahead of the Invictus Games anniversary service in London.

