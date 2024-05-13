Royal Ultimatum: Prince Harry 'Forced' Estranged Father King Charles to 'Choose' Between Him and Wife Camilla, Confidante Spills

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that Prince Harry would not be able to meet with his father during his U.K. stay due to the sovereign's "full" schedule.

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said.

Sources told us that Charles had already grown weary with the dynamic back in 2022 and was considering banning his youngest son from his coronation if he attacked Camilla in his memoir, Spare. Harry was candid about his feelings toward his mother-in-law, whom the late Princess Diana famously called the "third" person in her marriage, despite the tension it may cause.