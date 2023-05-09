Queen Camilla 'Furious' at 'Spineless' King Charles for Inviting Prince Harry to Coronation
Queen Camilla is made as hell about her "spineless" husband, King Charles, inviting his turncoat son Prince Harry to the coronation — and it's tearing the royal couple apart, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Camilla, 75, went on a rampage after Charles welcomed Harry to the most momentous occasion of his life at a time when the scandal-plagued monarchy is facing so much backlash, a palace courtier spilled.
"Camilla agrees with Prince William this was a spineless move and Charles should have banished Harry and Meghan from the kingdom instead — sending the clear message their traitorous poison won't be tolerated," dished the insider. "She believes Charles' decision has weakened their popularity."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Charles, 74, was already stressed to the point of breaking and has apparently lost patience with trying to please his demanding wife.
"Charles finds her behavior disruptive and disrespectful," revealed the source. "He's sick and tired of people questioning his decisions and trying to undermine him."
Even the palace staff has taken note of the tension.
"Charles and Camilla are testy with each other," tattled the insider. "They can't sit and have a meal without arguing, and they're getting very snippy with the staff."
Charles has been on edge since becoming king, taking his frustration out on a leaky pen just days after Queen Elizabeth died in September.
Meanwhile, Camilla is seething over being targeted by Harry. In his explosive memoir, Spare, the renegade prince accused her of leaking stories about him to the press to boost her image.
"I have complex feelings about gaining a stepparent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR alter," wrote Harry, 38. "Camilla can't believe that after everything Harry's said and wrote about them in that dirty little book of his, Charles still extended an invitation to both Harry and Meghan."
Like Kate Middleton, "Camilla was relieved Meghan was a no-show — and so is Charles actually," the insider shared, adding, "but that doesn't take the sting out of the situation."
"Camilla and Harry have had an awkward relationship dating back to Princess Diana. Unlike William, who has accepted her, she says Harry continues to 'defame' her.
"Camilla will never forgive him, and there are going to be difficult days in the king's household as the royal couple spars constantly."