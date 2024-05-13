Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

'Pure Evil': Ex-Trump Aide Johnny McEntee Brags About Giving Homeless People Fake Money So They Get Arrested

ex trump aide johnny mcentee brags homeless people fake money arrested
Source: MEGA

One of Donald Trump’s former aides faced backlash this weekend after he bragged about giving homeless people fake money so that they would get arrested.

By:

May 13 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

One of Donald Trump’s former aides faced backlash last week after he bragged about giving homeless people fake money so that they would get arrested, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Johnny McEntee, who served as ex-President Trump’s “body guy” until 2018, made the controversial claim in a recent TikTok video.

Article continues below advertisement

“So, I always keep this fake Hollywood money in my car, so when a homeless person asks for money, and I give them like a $5 bill, I feel good about myself, they feel good,” McEntee, 33, said in the viral video.

“And then when they go to use it, they get arrested,” he continued, “so I'm actually helping to clean up the community and get them off the street.”

McEntee suffered immediate backlash for the controversial video and several critics accused the former Trump aide of breaking the law.

“This can’t be legal,” one TikTok user responded. “He is intentionally injecting counterfeit bills into circulation. Doesn’t matter if he trades it for something or gives it as a gift.”

Article continues below advertisement
ex trump aide johnny mcentee brags homeless people fake money arrested
Source: MEGA

Johnny McEntee, who served as ex-President Trump’s “body guy” until 2018, made the controversial claim in a recent TikTok video.

“What’s the charge for tricking someone into committing a crime so they’ll be arrested?” the user asked.

Other TikTok users who watched McEntee’s video called the former Trump aide “evil” and “cruel.”

Article continues below advertisement

“He's so feeling his glee over being pure evil,” one user wrote.

“After watching this, my blood pressure shot up and I don’t have high blood pressure,” another added. “This is extremely evil.”

Article continues below advertisement
ex trump aide johnny mcentee brags homeless people fake money arrested
Source: MEGA

“This is extremely evil," one person responded.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

“Johnny Cruelty,” yet another TikTok user responded. “Wow that makes him feel good?”

Meanwhile, McEntee later returned to the platform to claim that his original video was “just a joke.” He also demanded that “everyone calm down.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Daily Mail, McEntee worked for Trump for the first two years that the former president was in office.

McEntee reportedly worked as then-President Trump’s “body guy” until McEntee was fired in 2018 over a “serious gambling habit” that turned into a potential national security risk.

Article continues below advertisement
ex trump aide johnny mcentee brags homeless people fake money arrested
Source: MEGA

McEntee reportedly returned to the Trump White House as director of the Presidential Personnel Office after leaving in 2018.

But flash forward to a little later into Trump’s White House tenure, and McEntee was invited back to the then-president’s administration as director of the Presidential Personnel Office.

Daily Mail reported that McEntee was directly involved in Trump’s suspected efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and that McEntee drafted a “constitutional analysis” that argued why and how then-Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to certify the official election results.

Article continues below advertisement

“When White House Counsel [Pat] Cipollone told Trump that Pence did not have the power to overturn the election, McEntee drafted his own constitutional analysis, with an assist from his own rogue legal advisers, directly contradicting Cipollone and every other serious expert in the country,” journalist Jonathan Karl once wrote of McEntee's alleged involvement on January 6, 2021.

Karl also noted that McEntee’s “constitutional analysis” was nothing more than an “absurd memo making the case that Pence would be following Thomas Jefferson’s example if he used his power to declare Trump the winner of the 2020 election.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.