'Pure Evil': Ex-Trump Aide Johnny McEntee Brags About Giving Homeless People Fake Money So They Get Arrested
One of Donald Trump’s former aides faced backlash last week after he bragged about giving homeless people fake money so that they would get arrested, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Johnny McEntee, who served as ex-President Trump’s “body guy” until 2018, made the controversial claim in a recent TikTok video.
“So, I always keep this fake Hollywood money in my car, so when a homeless person asks for money, and I give them like a $5 bill, I feel good about myself, they feel good,” McEntee, 33, said in the viral video.
“And then when they go to use it, they get arrested,” he continued, “so I'm actually helping to clean up the community and get them off the street.”
McEntee suffered immediate backlash for the controversial video and several critics accused the former Trump aide of breaking the law.
“This can’t be legal,” one TikTok user responded. “He is intentionally injecting counterfeit bills into circulation. Doesn’t matter if he trades it for something or gives it as a gift.”
“What’s the charge for tricking someone into committing a crime so they’ll be arrested?” the user asked.
Other TikTok users who watched McEntee’s video called the former Trump aide “evil” and “cruel.”
“He's so feeling his glee over being pure evil,” one user wrote.
“After watching this, my blood pressure shot up and I don’t have high blood pressure,” another added. “This is extremely evil.”
- SHOCKING POLLS: Trump Beating Biden in Five Crucial Battleground States as Support for President Continues to Drops
- Donald Trump Attacks 'The View' Co-host Whoopi Goldberg in Fiery 1 AM Rant
- Revealed: Melania Trump's Scathing Eight-word Response to Hubby Donald After He 'Couldn't Find His Way Off Stage' During Rally
“Johnny Cruelty,” yet another TikTok user responded. “Wow that makes him feel good?”
Meanwhile, McEntee later returned to the platform to claim that his original video was “just a joke.” He also demanded that “everyone calm down.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to Daily Mail, McEntee worked for Trump for the first two years that the former president was in office.
McEntee reportedly worked as then-President Trump’s “body guy” until McEntee was fired in 2018 over a “serious gambling habit” that turned into a potential national security risk.
But flash forward to a little later into Trump’s White House tenure, and McEntee was invited back to the then-president’s administration as director of the Presidential Personnel Office.
Daily Mail reported that McEntee was directly involved in Trump’s suspected efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and that McEntee drafted a “constitutional analysis” that argued why and how then-Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to certify the official election results.
“When White House Counsel [Pat] Cipollone told Trump that Pence did not have the power to overturn the election, McEntee drafted his own constitutional analysis, with an assist from his own rogue legal advisers, directly contradicting Cipollone and every other serious expert in the country,” journalist Jonathan Karl once wrote of McEntee's alleged involvement on January 6, 2021.
Karl also noted that McEntee’s “constitutional analysis” was nothing more than an “absurd memo making the case that Pence would be following Thomas Jefferson’s example if he used his power to declare Trump the winner of the 2020 election.”