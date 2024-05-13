SHOCKING POLLS: Trump Beating Biden in Five Crucial Battleground States as Support for President Continues to Drops

President Joe Biden and his team should be nervous after several new polls show his support dropping drastically over the past couple of weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The new polls were released by the New York Times, Siena College, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. At the moment, despite his ongoing legal issues, Trump is ahead of Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The news is not all bad for Biden. His numbers look good in Wisconsin. All six of the states were won by Biden in 2020.

The polls revealed Americans are focused on inflation, the economy, and the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. Immigration was also listed as an important topic for voters in the background states.

He said, "With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our Country, we will rout the Fake News media, we will Drain the Swamp, and we will liberate our Country from these tyrants and villains once and for all."

He continued, "Like those PATRIOTS before us, we will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield. We will never give in, we will never give up, and we will never, ever back down."