SHOCKING POLLS: Trump Beating Biden in Five Crucial Battleground States as Support for President Continues to Drops
President Joe Biden and his team should be nervous after several new polls show his support dropping drastically over the past couple of weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Three new polls were released that found ex-president Donald Trump beating Biden in five crucial battleground states ahead of the upcoming November election.
The new polls were released by the New York Times, Siena College, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. At the moment, despite his ongoing legal issues, Trump is ahead of Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The news is not all bad for Biden. His numbers look good in Wisconsin. All six of the states were won by Biden in 2020.
The polls revealed Americans are focused on inflation, the economy, and the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. Immigration was also listed as an important topic for voters in the background states.
The New York Post reported that 70 percent of voters "polled said the country’s political and economic systems need a major overhaul."
The report said only 13 percent of Biden voters believed he could fix the issue.
Over the weekend, Trump continued to ramp up his supporters with a fiery message on his social media platform Truth Social.
He said, "With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our Country, we will rout the Fake News media, we will Drain the Swamp, and we will liberate our Country from these tyrants and villains once and for all."
He continued, "Like those PATRIOTS before us, we will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield. We will never give in, we will never give up, and we will never, ever back down."
Trump added, "With your support, we will go on to victory the likes of which no one has ever seen, and we will evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House on November 5th, 2024! The Great Silent Majority is rising like never before—and under our leadership, the Forgotten Man and Woman Will Be Forgotten No Longer!"