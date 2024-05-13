Donald Trump Attacks 'The View' Co-host Whoopi Goldberg in Fiery 1 AM Rant
Donald Trump went after Whoopi Goldberg in the early morning hours as he prepared for another day in court for his hush money trial.
On Monday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social around 1 AM. He reposted a heavily altered photo of The View co-host that read "I'm moving to Canada."
Trump captioned the post, "Canada doesn’t want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!"
Goldberg is no fan of Trump. She has made that clear on The View over the years. It all started after Trump's 2011 appearance on The View where she grilled him about the "birther" coinspiracy theory he was pushing about Barack Obama.
During the interview, Trump asked, "Why doesn't he show his birth certificate?" Goldberg fired back, "Why should he have to?" Trump added, "I want him to show his birth certificate. I want him to show his birth certificate. There's something on that birth certificate that he doesn't like."
Barbara Walters interjected to scold her friend Trump telling him, "That's a terrible thing to say."
Goldberg told the businessman that the "birther" conspiracy theory was the "biggest pile of dog mess."
She asked, "Has any white president asked to be shown the birth certificate?”
She added, “When they become the president of the United States of America you know that he’s American, I’m sorry, that’s BS."
As Trump's hush money trial has played out, Goldberg has taken several shots at Trump and his actions on The View. Earlier this month, she suggested he be jailed at Guantanamo Bay during a discussion on his criminal proceedings.
Goldberg asked her co-hosts which facility they'd like to see Trump serve time if he was sentenced. Co-host Sunny Hostin said, "I think to prove a point, put him in the clink." Hostin said Rikers Island is where Trump should be sent while Goldberg believed reopening San Francisco's Alcatraz facility.
"That's number one is Rikers. But, I'm okay if he goes to Alcatraz and they reopen it. You know, what about Guantanamo Bay?" Goldberg said.