Actor Steve Buscemi, 66, Attacked By Random Assailant While Walking in NYC
Beloved actor Steve Buscemi was attacked by a random assailant while walking the streets of New York City last week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Boardwalk Empire star, 66, was reportedly strolling through Manhattan on Wednesday morning when an unarmed assailant struck Buscemi in the face.
Buscemi reportedly suffered swelling to his face and left eye and was ultimately taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. He was later released, and the actor’s publicist confirmed that Buscemi was “OK” following the random attack.
“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” the Fargo actor’s publicist said in a statement on Sunday.
“He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes,” Buscemi’s rep continued, “though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York.”
According to the NYPD, the attack occurred at approximately 11:48 AM on Wednesday morning near the intersection of E 27th Street and 3rd Avenue.
The police are still searching for Buscemi’s assailant, and surveillance footage of the suspected attacker showed a bearded man wearing a baseball cap, a blue T-shirt, and black sweatpants.
“I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards,” one witness said regarding the attack. “He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him.
“It worries me for when we close because we close at 11 and it can get scary around that time,” the witness added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Buscemi was just the latest celebrity to be randomly attacked while walking in New York City in recent weeks.
Fellow Boardwalk Empire star Michael Stuhlbarg was also the victim of a similar attack in March.
According to the authorities, a homeless man allegedly rushed up and “struck [Stuhlbarg] in the back of his neck with a rock” on Sunday, March 31 while Stuhlbarg was walking alone in the Upper East Side at approximately 7:45 PM.
Stuhlbarg reportedly “received medical attention at the scene” for “minor injuries” but declined to receive additional medical assistance for his injuries.
The Boardwalk Empire star’s suspected attacker was later identified as a man named Xavier Israel. Israel was quickly taken into custody and charged with assault.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel was also recently the victim of a random attack in New York City.
According to Frankel, she was punched in the face outside of a bakery in the Upper East Side.
“This happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say,” Frankel revealed in March. “I was on the UWS. Insane. I was taking video of a bakery.”
“It’s a crazy crime spree and I don’t understand it,” she continued. “And I’m sorry for all the other women that it’s happening to.”