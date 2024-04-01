Your tip
'Boardwalk Empire' Star Michael Stuhlbarg Attacked by Rock-wielding Homeless Man Outside Central Park: Police

Source: MEGA

"Boardwalk Empire" star Michael Stuhlbarg was attacked by a rock-wielding homeless man just outside of Central Park over the weekend.

By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 10:28 a.m. ET

Boardwalk Empire star Michael Stuhlbarg was attacked by a rock-wielding homeless man just outside of Central Park over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The startling incident unfolded on Sunday night around 7:45 PM when Stuhlbarg, who starred as Arnold Rothstein on the hit HBO show, was walking in the Upper East Side of New York City.

Source: MEGA

According to Daily Mail, a homeless man since identified as Xavier Israel allegedly rushed up and “struck [Stuhlbarg] in the back of his neck with a rock.”

Stuhlbarg reportedly “received medical attention at the scene” for “minor injuries” but declined to receive additional medical assistance for his injuries.

Also surprising are reports that Stuhlbarg, 55, pursued Israel, 27, following the suspected attack near the intersection of East 90th and East Drive on Sunday night.

Israel was quickly apprehended by a group of NYPD officers who were stationed outside the Russian Consulate at the time of the attack.

Source: NYPD

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody and charged with assault.

According to Daily Mail, Sunday night’s suspected attack would not be the first time that Israel was arrested for assault in NYC.

The homeless man was reportedly arrested back in January 2022 for two other assaults as well as a robbery.

Israel reportedly knocked a 59-year-old man to the ground in January 2022 and mugged the man after the man tried to offer him a coat.

Source: MEGA

Israel was reportedly arrested again that same month after he attacked a 49-year-old woman before allegedly targeting two 18-year-olds in Central Park.

The first incident, in which Israel attacked a man who offered him a coat, was reportedly caught on surveillance footage. The video showed the 59-year-old victim approach Israel as Israel lay on the sidewalk.

The victim appeared to place a jacket that he was wearing on Israel before Israel jumped up and pushed the Good Samaritan to the ground.

Israel then stole the man's wallet from his back pocket before fleeing the scene. Then, when the victim attempted to recover his wallet, Israel reportedly punched him and threw him back down onto the ground.

Source: MEGA

Stuhlbarg is perhaps best known for his role as Arnold Rothstein in the first four seasons of Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2013.

Israel was later arrested after the incident. The NYPD officers who apprehended Israel reportedly found nearly $1,500 in cash stuffed into his pants.

As for Stuhlbarg, he is perhaps best known for his role in the first four seasons of Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2013.

Stuhlbarg was also featured in several critically acclaimed films – including A Serious Man, Lincoln, Hitchcock, and Steve Jobs.

The Boardwalk Empire star had yet to break his silence regarding the attack as of Monday morning.

