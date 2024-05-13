Revealed: Melania Trump's Scathing Eight-word Response to Hubby Donald After He 'Couldn't Find His Way Off Stage' During Rally
Former First Lady Melania Trump allegedly criticized her husband after the former president “couldn’t find [his] way off stage” after a recent campaign rally, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as Melania has remained largely absent from Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, the former president revealed a conversation he had with his wife regarding one recent incident in particular.
According to Trump, Melania was not happy that her 77-year-old husband “couldn’t find [his] way off stage” following a recent campaign speech – even though Trump was allegedly mocking President Joe Biden’s own struggles to successfully walk off the stage after a speech.
“I called my wife, the great first lady,” Trump said during a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday. “I said: First lady, how great a speech was that?”
“She said: You were OK,” Trump continued. “I said: What's wrong?”
“She said: Well, you couldn't find your way off stage,” the embattled ex-president recounted.
Trump then tried to explain that he was actually imitating President Biden’s own struggles to exit the stage after a spate of recent speeches and addresses.
Trump also insisted that he has since “modified” his Biden imitation because the “fake news” – and apparently his wife – believed Trump himself “couldn’t find his way off.”
According to Daily Mail, Melania was in attendance for Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday – marking a rare instance of the former first couple together on the campaign trial.
One attendee told the outlet that the former first lady was in “good spirits” throughout Saturday’s event.
Meanwhile, Trump was dogged by a series of embarrassing blunders throughout his Wildwood rally over the weekend.
For example, the former president praised the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter from the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs.
“The late, great Hannibal Lecter,” Trump said in Wildwood on Saturday. “He's a wonderful man.”
“Congratulations, the late, great Hannibal Lecter,” Trump continued before turning his attention to the immigration crisis at the southern border. “We have people that are being released into our country that we don't want in our country.”
Trump also mistakenly called former President Jimmy Carter “Jimmy Connors” and discussed his history with several celebrities who were natives of New Jersey – including Frank Sinatra.
“Frank Sinatra told me a long time ago: Never eat before you perform,” Trump claimed. “I said: I'm not performing, I'm a politician if you can believe it, I hate to be called a politician.”
"But I just had the best hot dog, so I said: Frank, I'm sorry,” he continued. “Now, [Luciano] Pavarotti was a good friend, he didn't have that same, he ate all the time, he didn't care.”
The already embattled ex-president also faced backlash after he claimed that his rally in Wildwood on Saturday brought in a bigger crowd than a Bruce Springsteen concert.
"I love these Saturday evenings. Is there anything better than a Trump rally?” Trump started. “If some of these wackos came along, you know, these liberal singers, they'd actually vote for me.”
“You know, like Bruce Springsteen,” Trump continued. “We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen. Right?”