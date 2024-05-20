Harry and Meghan 'Operating as Rogue, Quasi-Royal Agents Roaming the World Unchecked': Expert
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Africa intensifies tensions with the Royal Family, one expert commentator has accused the pair of "operating as rogue, quasi-royal agents roaming the world unchecked," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In their first trip overseas since parting from the palace, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a three-day tour through Nigeria, visiting charity organizations and meeting with government leaders for a boots-on-the-ground approach to their humanitarian work in the region.
Following the visit, Prince Harry told People that he and Meghan planned to take similar trips in the future, emphasizing that it was "hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change."
"There's only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters," the Duke said.
A former Windsor staffer spoke to The Daily Beast and described the situation as "the stuff of nightmares" for the Royal Family, and "exactly what the late Queen Elizabeth wanted to avoid."
The Nigeria tour reportedly raised concerns about a potential "rival" royal operation that could disrupt the family's carefully managed overseas engagements.
"Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy," the former staffer said. "They are about promoting the U.K. and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government."
"Harry and Meghan have different priorities because they are no longer working royals," the source continued, adding that "if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters."
Daniela Elser, a journalist covering the Royal Family for years, wrote an article for News.com.au characterizing Harry and Meghan's overseas excursion as a threat to the royal order.
Elser wrote that despite the palace having an annual budget exceeding $163 million, more than 490 staff, and an extensive list of international contacts, "they are being bested by two Californians who make infotainment programming for a living."
“In 72 hours, they came, they saw and they hugged," Elser wrote, describing the Duke and Duchess's visit to Nigeria, going on to say, "This scenario poses a serious public relations threat back to Crown Inc."
"With Crown Inc on the back foot after both the King and Kate, the Princess of Wales, were both diagnosed with cancer this year, this development – Harry and Meghan operating as rogue, quasi-royal agents roaming the world unchecked – is the real royal icing on the cake," the journalist added.
A source close to King Charles reportedly said last week that the monarch was "absolutely furious" about the Nigeria tour.
“For Charles and William, it's as if Meghan and Harry are saying: We don't need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like,” author Tom Quinn told the Mirror.
A Windsor family friend also told the Daily Beast that relations between the palace and ousted couple were "as bad as they have ever been."
The trip followed a week in London for Harry, which began with a public statement criticizing his cancer-stricken father for prioritizing other matters over an opportunity for them to meet.